Muldrow Tournament
3rd place
SPERRY 9, CHISHOLM 1
Chisholm 100 00 — 1 3 4
Sperry 020 25 — 9 6 1
WP — Green, 5 innings, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 7 strikeout, 2 walks. LP — Jackson, 3 innings, 3 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks. Chisholm— Jackson, 1-for-3, Deterding, 1-for-2, Brinkley, 1-for-2, Barker run scored. Sperry — Kirkendoll, 2-for-3, run scored, double; Steen, 1-for-3, run scored, double, RBI; Green, 1-for-3, 2 runs scored, double; Bridgeman, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored, RBI, triple. Dunn, 2 runs scored.
Chisholm, 5-7, will host Tulsa Metro Christian in a 2 p.m. Doubleheader Monday.
