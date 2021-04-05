ALVA 12, CHISHOLM 0
Alva 230 34 — 12 9 0
Chisholm 000 00 — 0 2 4
WP — Minjares, 5 innings, 2 H, 0 R, 15 strikeouts, 0 walks. LP — Biggers, 3 1/3 innings, 6 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks. Alva — Cooik, 4-for-4, 4 runs scored, triple, 4 RBI; Reed, 2 runs scored, RBI; Slater, RBI; Minjares, RBI; Faulkner, RBI; Houston, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored, double; Randall, 3 runs scored. Chisholm — Patton, 1-for-2; Brinkley, 1-for-2
