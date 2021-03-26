Beggs Tournament
CHISHOLM 2, BEGGS 0
Chisholm 010 000 1 — 2 5 0
Beggs 000 000 0 — 0 1 2
WP — Biggers, 4 1/3 innings, 0 hits, 0 R, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks. LP — Angelsk, 6 1/3 innings, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks. Chisholm — Patton, run scored; Jackson, 1-for-4; Biggers, 1-for-3; Deterding, 1-for-3, run scored; Easter, 1-for-2; Brinkley, 1-for-3, double. Beggs — Busby, 1-for-1
Chisholm Trail Tournament
PIONEER 12, CIMARRON 0
Cimarron 000 — 0 0 1
Pioneer (12)0x — 12 3 0
WP — Wingo, 1 inning, 0 H, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk. LP — Moore 1/3 inning, 3 H, 10 R, 10 ER, 2 strikeouts, 6 walks. Pioneer — Hammock, run scored; L. Parker, run scored; Drewke, 2 runs scored, RBI; Holden Koontz, 2 runs scored, 3 RBI; Crespin, run scored; T. Parker, 1-for-2, 2 RBI, double; Wingo, 1-for-1, run scored, RBI, double; Vasqez, run scored; Vestal, run scored; Hunter Koontz, 1-for-1, run scored, RBI
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.