Beggs Tournament
MANNFORD 8, CHISHOLM 3
Mannford 001 501 1 — 8 8 0
Chisholm 100 002 0 — 3 6 4
WP — Howard, 4 innings, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks. LP — Jackson, 5 2/3 innings, 7 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk. Mannford — Moore, double, 2 RBI; Cason, double, 2 RBI. Chisholm — Wichert, run scored; Patton, 2-for-3; Deterding, 2-for-3, RBI; Caddell, 1-for-3; Hart, 1-for-2; Kieu, 2 runs scored
Late Friday
SPIRO 14, CHISHOLM 2
Chisholm 200 — 2 6 6
Spiro 806 — 14 8 0
WP — Hammontree, 3 innings, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 strike, 2 walks. LP — Deterding 2/3 inning, 4 H, 8 R, 3 ER, 1 strike, 3 walks. Chisholm — Wichert, 1-for-2, run scored; Patton, 2-for-2, RBI; Jackson, 1-for-2, double; Biggers, 1-for-1; Hart, 1-for-1; Kieu, run scored. Spiro — C. Rodgers, double, 3 runs scored; B. Riggs, home run, 3 RBI, 2 runs scored; Hammontree, 3 RBI; Shackleford, 2 RBI; Johnson, 2 RBI.
Chisholm, 6-10, will host Sperry Monday.
Hennessey Tournament
OBA 6, OKARCHE 3
Okarche 003 000 0 — 3 6 3
OBA 000 150 x — 6 9 4
WP — Jett Cheatham, 7 innings, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks. OBA — C. Colby, 1-for-4; Bergdall, 2-for-3, run scored; Jett Cheatham, 1-for-4, run scored, double, RBI; Davis, 2-for-3, run scored; Boydstun, 1-for-4, RBI; J. Colby, 2 runs scored, RBI; Jud Cheatham, 2-for-3, run scored
OBA, 9-3, will host Medford on Monday.
