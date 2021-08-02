Head coach: Bryce Schanbacher, 14th season
Lifetime record: 110-42
Last season: 8-2
2021 Schedule
Aug. 27 — at Laverne
Sept. 3 — at Sharon-Mutual
Sept. 10 — Pioneer
Sept. 17 — Shattuck
Sept. 24 — Seiling
Oct. 8 — Waukomis
Oct. 14 — at Okeene
Oct. 22 — at Kremlin-Hillsdale
Oct. 29 — Ringwood
Nov. 5 — at Pond Creek-Hunter
CHEROKEE — Cherokee coach Bryce Schanbacher is “excited and ready to go back out there’’ in his 14th season as the Chiefs coach.
Schanbacher has good reason for optimism as the Chiefs look to defend their District B-2 championship.
Quarterback Lake Lyon, named to the VYPE Top 100 list in the state, has fully recovered from an ACL injury which sidelined him in the seventh week of the season.
Lyon had rushed for 15 touchdowns and passed for three more scores in leading the Chiefs to a 6-1 record. Cherokee is 27-9 during the Lyon era.
He rushed for over 800 yards last season and passed for another 400.
“He’s doing great,’’ said Schanbacher of Lyon. “He worked extremely hard over the last several months. We know that he is very anxious to get out there.’’
Lyon had led the Chiefs to the state semifinals as a junior. Without Lyon, the Cherokee was upset by Balko-Forgan, 24-20 in the second round of the playoffs.
“We’re really excited to get him alongside of the others,’’ Schanbacher said. “He has a real deep knowledge of the game. He has always been a kid that has paid attention to the small stuff. That says a lot. He is very focused and does a lot of the little things right.’’
Lyon is a student of the game spending extra time watching films.
“It comes back to his understanding of the game,’’ Schanbacher said. “A lot of times he is a step ahead of a lot of people. He can anticipate things. He is just well rounded at the quarterback position.’’
Lyon has been equally effacient at safety where he has been one of the Chiefs’ top tacklers and has had several interceptions over the years.
“He has had to sit out some games over the past three years,’’ Schanbacher said, “but he has gained a lot of experience over the past three years.
Junior Kolby Roberts, who caught three touchdown passes last year and ran for two more, is Lyon’s most proven receiver.
“He just has great hands and runs his routes well,’’ Schanbacher said. “Last year he really came on. He doesn’t drop a lot of passes. Even when the pass is not where it’s supposed to be, he comes down with it.’’
Like Lyon, he is known for the little things as well.
“I was impressed how well he blocked in our running game from that position,’’ Schanbacher said. “That opens things up. There’s more to the position than just running routes.’’
Senior Damien Rodriguez and sophomore Kai McHenry will be counted on as the running backs. Cherokee is having to replace Damien Lobato and Rustin James, who combined to score 18 touchdowns last season.
The two missed spring practice because of injuries but both of them impressed Schanbacher with their work in the weight room over the summer.
“They work hard,’’ he said. “We’re anxious to see them.’’
Junior Colby Roach, who scored four touchdowns last season, will be counted on at number of offensive and defensive positions.
“He is our utility player,’’ Schanbacher said. “He can play tight end, guard and line up in the backfield. He’s very fast. You don’t expect a lot of that in eight-man.’’
Roach takes advantage of that quickness to be a dominant pass rusher. Opponents have to keep a eye on Roach which opens up the other defenders.
“He wants to do it the right way,’’ Schanbacher said. “He plays an important position. You may not hear his name a lot but he’s very important. He takes a lot of pride in it.’’
Gabe Wyatt will be counted on as both a receiver and defensive back.
“He’s going to be playing a lot,’’ Schanbacher said. “It’s good to have him back.’’
Aides Sunburn is a proven two-way player in the line.
“He has grown a lot,’’ Schanbacher said. “He has put a lot of time in the weight room. He is going to have a really good year. You’ll see his name quite a bit on the defensive side for sure.’’
Brant Files, a 5-foot-9, 225-pound junior, will be at both center and nose guard. He got hurt early last season with a hip pointer. He has gotten faster and stronger and is known for having quick feet.
“He will be an anchor on the offensive line for us,’’ Schanbacher said. “Like Aiden, you’ll see his name quite a bit.’’
Team speed will be the Chiefs’ main strength.
“We have several guys who have good speed,’’ Schanbacher said.
The Chiefs used that speed to score 40 or more points four times last season.
Schanbacher’s biggest concern is lack of size in the line.
“We have some guys who can move and they are quick but they aren’t real big,’’ he said. “I don’t know if we will match up well up front against the bigger teams.’’
Cherokee’s lone loss in the regular season was to state runner-up Shattuck, 64-26 on Sept. 18.
They won six straight before being upset by Balko-Forgan in the second round of the playoffs. They had a first round bye. They edge B-7 champion Pioneer, 22-20 the week before.
District coaches have tabbed the Chiefs the favorite to repeat in B-2.
“Ringwood is going to be tough competition for us,’’ said Schanbacher of the Red Devils who lost to Cherokee, 38-6 a year ago in their first game without Lyon.
He said Waukomis — with new coach Kelly Husted — could play a factor as well.
“Almost all of us match up well with each other,’’ Schanbacher said. “I don’t know if any of us stand out among the rest.’’
Schanbacher is comfortable as the favorite.
“There’s always a lot of expectations with those things,’’ he said. “It’s nice to be recognized, but you still have to play the games.’’
Cherokee has won two state championships under Schanbacher, who is 110-42 overall with the Chiefs.
