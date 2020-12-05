CASHION 53, SEILING 49
Cashion 11 17 11 14 - 53
Seiling 15 13 8 13 - 49
Cashion - Vance Raney 26, Austin Frazier 12, Trey Tichenor 11, Jonah Jenkins 3, Brycen Hogan 1
Seiling — Bryson Gore 17, Hammons 13, B. Hamar 6, Nelson 5, H. Hamar 4, Manuel 3, Louthan 1
