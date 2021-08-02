Head Coach: Caleb Howell, 3rd season
Lifetime record: 4-11
Last year’s record — 3-8
2021 Schedule
Aug. 27 — at Okeene
Sept. 2 — Geary
Sept. 10 — at Beaver
Sept. 24 — Ringwood
Oct. 1 —Waurika
Oct. 8 — Seiling
Oct. 14 — at Turpin
Oct. 22 — at Laverne
Oct. 29 — Shattuck
Nov. 5 — at Balko-Forgan
CANTON — Nine straight losing seasons do not build confidence.
Nobody has to tell Canton coach Caleb Howell that as he tries to build up a program that’s going against five traditionally-rich (Seiling, Turpin, Laverne, Shattuck and Balko-Forgan) in District B-1.
The Tigers have won only 24 games since 2011.
“Our players have lost their self confidence,’’ Howell said. “We have the pieces that can help flip the program in the right direction, but they have to want to step up. Our coaches play a huge role in this as well, and we are preaching this every day. But until the athletes of this program understand that they are what will make the difference we will continue to struggle.’’
Howell, though, said he and his players were encouraged by the gains they made in the off-season.
“They have gotten faster and stronger,’’ he said. “We’re going to continue to lift through the season to continue to maintain and build what they have year around.’’
Canton started 3-0 a year ago, but lost eight straight to end the season. The confidence started to drop with a 44-28 loss to Ringwood.
Howell said a difficult schedule and a lack of coaching continuity have hurt Canton in the past
“We’re in a tough district,’’ he said. “That’s where you can fall into a lack of confidence. You tell a kid you do this and do that you will have success. When you do that and don’t have immediate success, you sometimes stop believing in yourself. Our confidence last year started to stager until it was almost nothing.
“No one (coach) has been here long enough to set a consistent set of standards. I think with me being here for the long term, we can build a traditionally strong program.’’
Howell thinks the Tigers have some strong building blocks where they can have a dependable player at all eight positions.
“We have had a couple of months now to get ready,’’ he said. “We don’t want to settle for just what’s in front of us. We want to achieve more than what’s expected. We are hoping to turn it around in Canton.’’
It starts with sophomore quarterback Luke Swartwood, who took the Tigers to their three wins before he was injured and sidelined until the last week of the regular season.
Swartwood threw for 383 yards as a freshman. The 165-pounder is faster and stronger and has the benefit of a season behind him.
“We’re looking for him to step up,’’ Howell said. “We know he will be a sophomore, but we need for him to play like a junior or señior and have the attitude of ‘hey this is what we;re doing … get behind me or we will have issues. He is our field general.’’
Swartwood also excels at safety.
Junior safety-wide receiver Hudson Scott was hurt in the third game of the season. His loss was felt on both sides of the ball.
Scott led the team in interceptions during passing leagues and was the top receiver.
“We struggled after losing him,’’ Howell said. “We have to make sure he stays healthy. He made giant strides in the weight room. His speed and strength make him what he is.’’
Connor Cox, a 185-pound junior tight end-defensive end, is the team’s leading returning tackler with 23 solo and 38 total stops. He was a jack of all trades having played running back, fullback and replacing Swartwood at quarterback.
“He’s one of those kids that gets a lot of things done,’’ Howell said. “He can hit people.’’
Johnnie Burton, 195-pound senior fullback-nose guard, is the team’s leading returning rusher with 257 yards. He has slimmed down from last year and has been working hard on his leverage, Howell said.
“We’re looking for him to have a good season,’’ Howell said. “He has worked hard in the weight room and is becoming a vocal leader. That’s what you like to see from your older guys. You expect them to do that. You need them to step up.’’
Tanner Cauble, a 150-pound senior defensive back-wide receiver, is the other senior on the team.
“He is slippery and will get around a defense,’’ Howell said. “He will find a way to get open.’’
Junior tailback Brandon Day didn’t see a lot of playing time last year, but has potential, Howell said. He spent all of the off-season building himself up in the weight room instead of playing another sport.
“If someone gets in his way, you know he won’t back down,’’ Howell said. “He has shown a huge gain in body mass. He moved in from Okeene in the middle of his freshman year. He is a great guy and a great leader. We’re looking forward to seeing what he can do for us as a junior.’’
Jacob Ritz, a 5-9, 235-pound junior lineman, is a proven two-way performer. He has good quickness and is like having another coach on the field, Howell said.
“He’s our offensive and defensive line captain,’’ Howell said. “He can tell the others were they need to be and what they need to be doing. The coaches trust him to do the right thing. We’re getting to the point where we have eight guys that can do that where in the past we only had a few.’’
Adri Denton, a 300-pound junior center, is being pushed by Luke Foster, a 200-pound junior who should contribute on the defensive line.
“It’s nice to have competition like that because it builds depth,’’ Howell said. “We’re looking down the road to what both of them can give us.’’
Canton did have a high spot a year ago when the Tigers beat Okeene, 20-0 in the season opener. It was Canton’s first win over the Whippets since 1999.
Canton will open the season at Okeene on Aug. 27. They will play Geary, Beaver, Ringwood and Waurika before opening District B-1 play with Seiling on Oct.8.
