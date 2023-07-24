After the Tigers went 4-6 last season, first-year head coach Matt Schieffer is looking to turn things around at Canton.
Canton has two returning starters, bringing on youth and inexperience at most spots this season. Given the circumstances, Schieffer is confident that the Tigers will produce on and off the field, especially from the seniors.
“I feel pretty good given our situation,” Schieffer said. “We lost almost all of our starters, but the guys are bought in and believe in what we're trying to do here. Our three seniors are going to be crucial this upcoming season. We are going to be very young and will be relying on their leadership on and off the field to have any real success.”
The Tigers have only three seniors this upcoming season, with only one of them being a starter in offensive lineman Dean Hunt.
“Our three seniors are going to be the difference for us this year,” Schieffer said. “They've accepted the responsibilities of being the team leaders and while they've got big shoes to fill, I look forward to what we can accomplish with those three controlling the locker room.”
For Canton to have a successful year, Schieffer said focusing on the simple things will be key this season, especially with players that aren’t as experienced.
“Knowing our jobs and doing our jobs are going to be the cornerstone for us this year,” he said. “Consistency, patience, trust and discipline is how we'll succeed this year.”
This offseason has shown Canton coaches what the players are all about. Schieffer is pleased with how the offseason has gone, hoping that it carries over into the season.
“We had a really great off season,” Schieffer said. “Our guys are not afraid of hard work and they've been putting in the time. I hope it pays off for them because they deserve it after the summer they've had.”
Canton is in district B-3, which also includes Seiling, Okeene and Covington-Douglas, providing great competition for the Tigers and all of the district.
“All eyes have to be on Seiling after their year last year,” Schieffer said. “Coach Manuel has a great program, but I think we've got a great district and we're gonna have some great games out here this year.”
