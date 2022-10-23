ENID, Okla. — The 19th annual Candy Cane Cash will kick off Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at more than 30 local businesses.
The local, shop-at-home promotion gives away $15,000 in total cash prizes to people who have shopped in Enid during the holiday season.
Representing nearly $5 million in holiday sales every year and more than $80 million since the very beginning, Candy Cane Cash has incentivized residents, for the past 18 years to stay in Enid to do their holiday shopping, said Cindy Allen, publisher of the Enid News & Eagle.
“A strong and vibrant retail and business community are important to Enid’s economic success and quality of life,” Allen said. “The annual Candy Cane Cash holiday promotion is a big part of Enid’s retail success during the holidays, and we’re proud of that.”
From Oct. 24 through Dec. 12, merchants will give customers one Candy Cane Cash ticket for every $10 in purchases at their locations, up to 40 tickets per purchase. Double tickets will be distributed on Thursdays and Saturdays.
Customers are encouraged to ask for their Candy Cane Cash tickets when they make purchases at the 33 participating businesses, which are Bee Jeweled Boutique, Big Country Meat Market, BoHo Teepee, Bolenbaugh Insurance Agency, Carpet Plus, CC Coins & Collectables, Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, Colton’s Steakhouse, Cozy Corner Knits, Enid Axe, Enid Super Lube, Evans Drug, Evans Express, Farmhouse Fresh, Garfield Furniture, Heydy’s Place, Jimmy Johns, Jumbo Foods, KFC, Main Street Enid, Midwest Music, Park Avenue Thrift, Pearson’s Natural Food Center, Plants A Plenty, Price Cutter, Rockin’ M Merch, Snow’s Furniture, Sunridge Estates, Sweets of Enid, T & C Meats, The Brass Poodle, The Modern Thread Co., The Square Nutrition and Turquoise Boutique.
“(Candy Cane Cash) is a great way to remind people about the importance of shopping locally,” said Jon Blankenship, president and CEO of Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce. “We have lots of participating merchants every year, and I think it elevates that importance in the minds of consumers.”
Customers collect their Candy Cane Cash tickets from the businesses and then organize their tickets for the big holiday event and drawing, which will begin at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m., at the Chisholm Trail Expo Center on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.
Seven total prizes will be given away: One drawing each of $7,500, $2,500 and $2,000, and two drawings each of $1,000 and $500. Winners must be present to win.
Rayne Roeser, who won the grand prize in 2021 with a ticket from Plants A Plenty, said he and his wife decided to put either $500 or $1,000 each in the piggy banks of their two grandchildren, who are 6 and 3 years old, with the rest going into their own bank.
Roeser said he got lucky last year, especially since that was the first year he decided to participate in Candy Cane Cash.
“I didn’t realize how big it was, how big of an event it was,” he said.
Roeser said he definitely plans on participating in Candy Cane Cash and going to the Dec. 13 event again, saying the promotion is good for the Enid community.
“It really encourages people to go out and shop and spend money in the community ... just in the hopes of winning,” he said.
Sponsors of Candy Cane Cash include the Enid News & Eagle, Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce, Security National Bank, Enid Regional Development Alliance and the city of Enid.
“We sincerely thank our partners for their continued support of this promotion,” Allen said.
