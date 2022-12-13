ENID, Okla. — For the grand prize winner at the 19th annual Candy Cane Cash drawing, the long wait was worth it.
Denise Boyce, of Enid, has been shopping locally and saving tickets every year since Candy Cane Cash started. On Tuesday night, Dec. 13, 2022, her time came as one of her ticket — from Jumbo Foods — was drawn for the $7,500 grand prize.
“It was our turn to win,” she said after the event. She plans to use her winnings for Christmas shopping.
Boyce and her husband arrived at Chisholm Trail Expo Center at 2 p.m. — three hours before the doors opened. The crowd gathered for the drawing was about 6,000 people.
The first winning Candy Cane Cash ticket was called at 7:07 p.m. Anna Caffey came running down from the upper deck of seating, but an adult had to claim the ticket and her mother Keli followed moments later. They are from Waukomis and were the first $500 winners.
“We always sit at the back because we never win,” Keli Caffey said.
Kaley Thresher was the second $500 winner.
“We are closing on a new house Friday so this is a lucky week,” she said.
The first $1,000 winner was Tana Garrison.
The second $1,000 winner was Terry Rogers, who wore a hat from his employer, K.C. Electric.
“We are going to put a new AC unit in our house,” he said.
Karlena Davis claimed the $2,000 prize.
“I’m going to split it with my granddaughter,” Davis said. “She held the ticket.”
Rick Goodman held the winning $2,500 ticket.
The annual Candy Cane Cash promotion encourages people to shop at home during the holiday season. More than 30 merchants participated this ye ar, and customers at those businesses received one ticket for every $10 in purchases.
Sponsors of Candy Cane Cash are the Enid News & Eagle, Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce, Security National Bank, Enid Regional Development Alliance and the city of Enid.
Plants a Plenty provided the festive stage decorations, and entertainment was provided by Dually Noted. Sound for the event was provided by Jason Carris. An appearance was made by Miss NOC Kaycee Babek, who drew the winning tickets.
Thirty-eight vendors circled the arena to sell and give away products and advertise their businesses. Deirdre Butler and Denise Eckert opened Bee Jeweled Boutique, 123 N. Washington, in February and wanted to get their name out.
Sweets of Enid also has a new business downtown at 230 W. Randolph, and Emily Lebaron sold some of her sweets.
“This is really fun, and I’m glad I came,” Lebaron said.
Jumbo Foods and Price Cutter will hold a second drawing at noon Dec. 24 for people with non-winning tickets. People need to put their name and phone number on their Candy Cane Cash tickets to be eligible to win. Prices include a $100 monthly gift certificate for groceries and $600 in Angus beef.
