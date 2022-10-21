Candy Cane Cash

#CandyCaneCash

Need some ideas to SHOP LOCAL this season? 🎁
🌆 There's a lot of be found in #EnidOK and area,
and your CANDY♦️CANE♦️CASH tickets 🎫 🎫 could net you
a cash prize of up to $7,500 this Christmas.
📰 Learn more at enidnews.com/candycanecash
💰💰 Merchants provide customers 1 Candy Cane Cash ticket
for every $10 in purchases. 💰💰
🎄 Participating merchants include:🎄
 

❄️ Bee Jeweled Boutique

123 N. Washington St.

•••

❄️ Big Country Meat Market

606 W. Willow

•••

❄️ BoHo Tepee

114 N Independence

•••

❄️ Bolenbaugh Insurance Agency Inc.

1024 W. Maple Ave.

•••

❄️ Brass Poodle

1212 N. Van Buren

•••

❄️ Carpet Plus

4212 N Van Buren Bypass

•••

❄️ CC Coins

813 W. Maine St.

•••

❄️ Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center

507 S. 4th

•••

❄️ Colton’s Steakhouse

707 S. Cleveland

•••

❄️ Cozy Corner Knits

2106 W. Willow

•••

❄️ Enid Axe

104 N Independence St.

•••

❄️ Enid Super Lube

1131 W. Willow Rd.

•••

❄️ Evans Drug

1106 W Willow

•••

❄️ Evans Express

110 N. Oakwood

•••

❄️ Farmhouse Fresh

717 S. Hoover

•••

❄️ Garfield Furniture

Maine & Grand, Downtown Enid

•••

❄️ Heydys Place

616 W. Owen K. Garriott Rd.

•••

❄️ Jimmy Johns

2312 W. Owen K. Garriott Rd. Ste # E

•••

❄️ Jumbo Foods

2311 W. Willow

1716 S Van Buren

221 S. 30th

•••

❄️ KFC

3904 W. Owen K. Garriott

•••

❄️ Main Street Enid

217 N. Washington

•••

❄️ Midwest Music

2013 W Owen K. Garriott

•••

❄️ Park Ave Thrift

507 S. Grand

•••

❄️ Pearson’s Natural Foods

131 W. Garriott

•••

❄️ Plants A Plenty

622 E Cambridge Ave, North Enid

•••

❄️ Price Cutter

917 E. Broadway

•••

❄️ Rockin’ M Merch

610 S. Cleveland St. Ste # 110H

•••

❄️ Snow’s Furniture

4922 W. Owen K. Garriott Rd.

•••

❄️ Sunridge Estates

4121 S. Van Buren St.

•••

❄️ Sweets of Enid

230 W. Randolph

•••

❄️ T&C Meats

2510 W. Chestnut, Suite B.

•••

❄️ The Modern Thread Co.

2228 Willow Rd.

•••

❄️ Turquoise Boutique

101 N. Grand

 

