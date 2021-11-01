Revamped Candy Cane Cash kicks off

🌆 There's a lot of be found in #EnidOK and area,
and your CANDY♦️CANE♦️CASH tickets 🎫 🎫 could net you
a cash prize of up to $7,500 this Christmas.
📰 Learn more at enidnews.com/candycanecash
💰💰 Merchants provide customers 1 Candy Cane Cash ticket
for every $10 in purchases. 💰💰
🎄 Participating merchants include:🎄
 

❄️ AE Howard

4810 W. Garriott
•••

❄️ Big Country Meat Market

606 W. Willow
•••

❄️ BoHo Tepee

114 N. Independence
•••

❄️ Brass Poodle

1212 N. Van Buren
•••

❄️ Carpet Plus

4212 N. Van Buren Bypass
•••

❄️ Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center

507 S. 4th
•••

❄️ Davinci’s Coffee & Catapult Cuisine

813 S. Van Buren, 2315 W. Willow, 525 Arthur
•••

❄️ Enid Axe

104 N. Independence
•••

❄️ Evans Drug

1106 W. Willow
•••

❄️ Evans Express

110 N. Oakwood
•••

❄️ Farmhouse Fresh

717 S. Hoover
•••

❄️ Garfield Furniture

Maine & Grand, Downtown Enid
•••

❄️ Golden Chick

5610 W. Garriott, 202 N. Van Buren
•••

❄️ Jumbo Foods

2311 W. Willow, 1716 S. Van Buren, 221 S. 30th
•••

❄️ KFC

3904 W. Garriott
•••

❄️ Land Run

3710 W. Garriott
•••

❄️ Larry’s Home Oxygen

115 S. Grand & Maine, 217 N. Washington
•••

❄️ Midwest Music

2013 W. Garriott
•••

❄️ No. 5 Findings

218 W. Randolph
•••

❄️ Okie Babe

225 W. Randolph
•••

❄️ Old Soul

232 W. Randolph
•••

❄️ Park Ave Thrift

507 S. Grand
•••

❄️ Pastry Nook

230 W. Randolph
•••

❄️ Patricia’s

4810 W. Garriott
•••

❄️ Pearson’s Natural Foods

131 W. Garriott
•••

❄️ Pioneer Cellular

3701 W. Garriott
•••

❄️ Plants A Plenty

622 E. Cambridge, North Enid
•••

❄️ Price Cutter

917 E. Broadway
•••

❄️ Return Engagement

123 N. Grand
•••

❄️ Rock Shop/Johnson’s Jewelry

216 W. Randolph
•••

❄️ Sombria Chocolate Co.

2020 Willow Run, Suite 160
•••

❄️ Sunny Souls

102 W. Randolph
•••

❄️ T & C Meats

2510 W. Chestnut, Suite B.
•••

❄️ Turquoise Boutique

101 N. Grand

 

