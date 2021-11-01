#CandyCaneCash
Need some ideas to SHOP LOCAL this season? 🎁
🌆 There's a lot of be found in #EnidOK and area,
and your CANDY♦️CANE♦️CASH tickets 🎫 🎫 could net you
a cash prize of up to $7,500 this Christmas.
📰 Learn more at enidnews.com/candycanecash
💰💰 Merchants provide customers 1 Candy Cane Cash ticket
for every $10 in purchases. 💰💰
🎄 Participating merchants include:🎄
❄️ AE Howard
4810 W. Garriott
•••
❄️ Big Country Meat Market
606 W. Willow
•••
❄️ BoHo Tepee
114 N. Independence
•••
❄️ Brass Poodle
1212 N. Van Buren
•••
❄️ Carpet Plus
4212 N. Van Buren Bypass
•••
❄️ Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center
507 S. 4th
•••
❄️ Davinci’s Coffee & Catapult Cuisine
813 S. Van Buren, 2315 W. Willow, 525 Arthur
•••
❄️ Enid Axe
104 N. Independence
•••
❄️ Evans Drug
1106 W. Willow
•••
❄️ Evans Express
110 N. Oakwood
•••
❄️ Farmhouse Fresh
717 S. Hoover
•••
❄️ Garfield Furniture
Maine & Grand, Downtown Enid
•••
❄️ Golden Chick
5610 W. Garriott, 202 N. Van Buren
•••
❄️ Jumbo Foods
2311 W. Willow, 1716 S. Van Buren, 221 S. 30th
•••
❄️ KFC
3904 W. Garriott
•••
❄️ Land Run
3710 W. Garriott
•••
❄️ Larry’s Home Oxygen
115 S. Grand & Maine, 217 N. Washington
•••
❄️ Midwest Music
2013 W. Garriott
•••
❄️ No. 5 Findings
218 W. Randolph
•••
❄️ Okie Babe
225 W. Randolph
•••
❄️ Old Soul
232 W. Randolph
•••
❄️ Park Ave Thrift
507 S. Grand
•••
❄️ Pastry Nook
230 W. Randolph
•••
❄️ Patricia’s
4810 W. Garriott
•••
❄️ Pearson’s Natural Foods
131 W. Garriott
•••
❄️ Pioneer Cellular
3701 W. Garriott
•••
❄️ Plants A Plenty
622 E. Cambridge, North Enid
•••
❄️ Price Cutter
917 E. Broadway
•••
❄️ Return Engagement
123 N. Grand
•••
❄️ Rock Shop/Johnson’s Jewelry
216 W. Randolph
•••
❄️ Sombria Chocolate Co.
2020 Willow Run, Suite 160
•••
❄️ Sunny Souls
102 W. Randolph
•••
❄️ T & C Meats
2510 W. Chestnut, Suite B.
•••
❄️ Turquoise Boutique
101 N. Grand