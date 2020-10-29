1. THE CONTEST. Candy Cane Cash 2020 is a contest as authorized by the Oklahoma Charitable Gaming law, Oklahoma State Statue 21-1051v2 (1) as conducted by CNHI, LLC, doing business as the Enid News & Eagle (“CNHI”), in conjunction with the Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce (the “Chamber”). All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply.
2. PARTICIPATION CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF RULES AND DECISIONS, CONSENT TO USE AND RELEASE OF CLAIMS. By entering this contest, each participant warrants that he or she has read and agrees to abide by all contest rules ("Official Rules") and that he or she is not prohibited from participating in the contest. Participation in this contest constitutes participant's full and unconditional acceptance of these Official Rules and the decisions of CNHI, the Chamber and their respective subsidiaries, affiliates, employees and agents (collectively "Sponsors"), which are final, binding and non-negotiable in all respects. Each participant agrees to release, discharge, indemnify and hold harmless Sponsors and their subsidiaries, affiliates, shareholders, employees, officers, directors, agents, representatives, advertising and promotion agencies from any liability arising from or related to the contest and/or the receipt or use of the prize awarded in connection with the contest, including without limitation, claims based on publicity rights, defamation or invasion of privacy. Further, participant fully and unconditionally releases all claims for consideration, copyright infringement and all other claims of any nature relating to the use of participant's entry, name or likeness.
3. ELIGIBILITY. This contest is open to residents of the United States who are 18 years of age and older. Proof of age and identity must be furnished upon request. Employees, agents, independent contractors and affiliates of the Sponsors and immediate family members of all such persons, are not eligible to participate in this contest. Sponsors reserve the right in their sole discretion to cancel, terminate, suspend or amend this contest at any time for any reason without prior notice. Sponsors further reserve the right to amend these Official Rules at any time without prior notice, in their sole discretion. Sponsors reserve the right to disqualify any participant for any reason, including, but not limited to, violation of these Official Rules or infringement of the rights of a third party. This promotion is void where prohibited by law. Sponsors are not responsible for any printing or typographical errors in any material associated with the contest.
4. TICKETS. Tickets for this contest will be distributed from 12:01 a.m. CDT on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, until 12:00 p.m. noon CDT on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 (“Contest Period”) by Participating Merchants as shown on Appendix A. Tickets are obtained by making a purchase at a Participating Merchant during the Contest Period (“Qualified Purchase”). One ticket per $10.00 purchased will be given to a shopper for a Qualified Purchase, up to 40 tickets maximum per Qualified Purchase. On Thursdays and Saturdays from 12:01 a.m. to midnight during the Contest Period, two (2) tickets per $10.00 purchased will be given to a shopper for a Qualified Purchase, up to 80 tickets maximum per Qualified Purchase. The Participating Merchant and its employees or agents will have exclusive discretion to decide the number of tickets to be awarded for a purchase in accordance with these Rules. In the event a gift certificate is sold during the Contest Period, the purchaser of the gift certificate will be given the appropriate number of tickets at the time of the initial purchase. No tickets will be given to the person redeeming any gift certificate(s) during the Contest Period. A ticket without a purchase may be obtained by at the Chamber office, 210 Kenwood Blvd, Enid, Oklahoma, 73701, on weekdays during the Contest Period during normal business hours. Up to one ticket per person per day may be obtained from the Chamber without a purchase. Numbered tickets distributed in this contest are issued as a pair, with one-half of the pair handed to the shopper making a Qualified Purchase at a Participating Merchant or to the individual obtaining a ticket from the Chamber and the other one-half, with identical numbers, retained by the Participating Merchant or the Chamber.
Owners, employees or agents of a Participating Merchant – or immediate family members of owners, employees or agents of a Participating Merchant – may not obtain, and may not claim as a winning entry, a ticket obtained from their business. However, owners, employees or agents of a Participating Merchant may obtain tickets in the method described above a different Participating Merchant and may be eligible to win with a ticket obtained from a Participating Merchant where they are not an owner, employee or agent. Immediate family will include a husband, wife, father, mother, sister, brother or child residing in the same household. Lost tickets will not be replaced. Sponsors will not be responsible for any lost, stolen, late, incomplete, illegible or misdirected tickets.
5. TO WIN. A drawing for winners will held at approximately 7:00 p.m. CDT on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 (the “Drawing”), where one (1) eligible ticket will be chosen randomly for the Grand Prize; one (1) eligible entry will be chosen randomly for the Second Place Prize; one (1) eligible entry will be chosen randomly for the Third Place Prize; one (1) eligible entry will be chosen randomly for the Forth Place Prize; one (1) eligible entry will be chosen randomly for the Fifth Place Prize; one (1) eligible entry will be chosen randomly for the Sixth Place Prize; and one (1) eligible entry will be chosen randomly for the Seventh Place Prize. The Drawing will be conducted in Enid, Oklahoma, and will be broadcast or transmitted online or by other electronic means as it happens. In case of unforeseen circumstances, the Drawing date, time and method may be changed by the Chamber and changes announced on www.EnidNews.com and www.EnidChamber.com and posted at the CNHI and the Chamber offices. Participants must identify themselves and confirm that they possess a winning ticket (text a photo of the winning ticket) at the time of the drawing to win. Limit of one cash winner per household.
An individual designated by the Chamber will randomly draw a ticket for each prize. The person in possession of the ticket matching the color and number must call a designated phone number and identify themselves as having the matching ticket within the designated time, and the ticket-holder must text a photo of the winning ticket to a designated number within the designated time frame in order to win. The announcer, as a representative of the Chamber, will have the sole discretion to decide if a matching/winning ticket is produced. Should a matching ticket not be presented, then another ticket will be randomly drawn. The process will be repeated until a ticket is matched and a winner declared for each of the seven prizes. The Chamber will have sole and exclusive authority to determine winners. Should it be necessary to change the drawing procedure, the Chamber will have sole and exclusive authority to determine and announce any such changes, which shall take precedence over previously announced procedures.
6. PRIZES. Seven prizes will be awarded in the amounts of: $500.00, $500.00, $1,000.00, $1,000.00, $2,000.00, $2,500.00 and a grand prize of $7,500.00. The names of winners will be announced after each successful drawing, and amounts will be paid by CNHI, LLC by business check. The winning participants must accept the prize by signing and returning the Affidavit of Eligibility and Liability/Publicity Release and an IRS Form W-9 no later than ten (10) days after the Drawing. No Prize will be awarded until such documentation is received by CNHI. The winning participants are responsible for any taxes associated with the award of the prize. In the event that a designated winner declines to accept a prize, that money will be retained by the Chamber for a future contest. Unclaimed prizes will not be awarded. No more than the advertised number of cash prizes will be awarded, although sponsors may conduct drawings for goods and/or services other than the prize cash.
7. ODDS: The odds of winning the drawing will depend upon the number of tickets distributed.
8. SPONSORS: This contest is sponsored and promoted by CNHI, LLC, doing business locally as the Enid News & Eagle, 227 W. Broadway, Enid, Oklahoma 73701, in conjunction with the Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce, 210 Kenwood Blvd, Enid, Oklahoma 73701, and by the Participating Merchants.
9. MISCELLANEOUS. Everything for this contest is provided as is, without warranty of any kind, express or implied. By entering, participants consent to the exclusive venue and jurisdiction of the state and federal courts of Enid, Oklahoma, in all disputes arising out of or related to these rules or this contest. This contest is governed and construed under the laws of the State of Oklahoma, excluding its conflict of laws principles.