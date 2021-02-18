Remember two weeks ago when the Enid girls and boys were concerned about having to play six games (girls) and five games (boys) over an eight-day period?
They should be well rested by now.
Enid's scheduled home doubleheader with Putnam City Friday was canceled because of the weather conditions. The Putnam City school district had canceled all activities.
The game will not be made up with the playoffs scheduled to begin next week.
The Pacers and Plainsmen haven't played since being swept by Choctaw (girls 74-34 and boys 87-68) on Feb. 5.
"It's kind of crazy isn't it,'' said Enid athletic director Billy Tipps on the double whammy of weather and Covid 19 which have thrown off activities of all sports both locally and statewide. "I have never seen anything like this and I don't know we'll ever see it again.''
The Plainsmen, 5-6, had beaten the Pirates, 57-42 on Jan. 26. The Pacers, 1-13, had lost to the Lady Pirates, 51-29.
"Covid or the weather, pick your poison,'' said Plainsmen coach Curtis Foster on the cancellations. "There's been a lot of cancellations. You just wait and hope you can make it the next time.''
"It's frustrating for everybody,'' said Pacers coach Nina Gregory. "It's outside of our control. As much as we would like to be playing, there's nothing that you can do about it. At the beginning, it wasn't too bad because we had played so many games in a short period. It wasn't that big of a deal. But we never went back to school and the weather was getting worst.''
Gregory said she feels bad for the freshmen and JV players who have had their seasons end and for the varsity players who have lost four games, two being at home.
"I feel badly for the kids to lose those games they won't get back,'' she said. "We're guaranteed only two more games.''
The Plainsmen will host Stillwater at 5 p.m. Monday in a makeup game from a Covid 19 cancelation on Feb. 1. EHS will host the OKC Knights in a girls-boys doubleheader Tuesday which will begin with the JV games at 3:30.
With EHS being on virtual learning this week, workouts have been voluntary. The Plainsmen are 3-3 in their last six games.
"All of the guys are in good spirits,'' Foster said. "They know they got a good chance down the stretch so we are pretty positive.''
The Pacers were able to practice Thursday morning and have gotten into the gym "a few times'' over the last two weeks.
"But not everybody has been able to make it because of parents working and the road conditions,'' Gregory said. "There's no way to emulate game conditions as well as we would like to.''
Foster is trying to take the positive approach to the down time.
"We have been able to break down a few things to get better,'' he said. "You can take the positive just as much as the negative. We're working on things that can make us a better team down the stretch. We hope the games Monday and Tuesday can set a path for the playoffs. We'll go from there.''
Enid wasn't able to start the season until Jan. 5 because of Covid restrictions. The two-week layoff is equalvent to taking out more than 25 percent of the season.
"When get started late and then miss two weeks, that kind of sucks,'' Gregory said.
The Pacers had been without three players against Choctaw because of Covid restrictions and injuries. Everybody now "should be ready to go,'' Gregory said.
The Pacers have been trying to break a seven-game losing streak which adds to the wait, Gregory said.
The Plainsmen have been able to stay healthy through the down period.
"Knock on wood,'' Foster said. "They are doing a good job of taking care of their bodies. We have a healthy team that has a chance to learn a lot too.''
The Plainsmen drew host Broken Arrow (11-6) as the first round opponent for the 6A playoffs at 8 p.m. Feb. 26. Jenks (11-4) and Sand Springs (6-9) meet in the other game at 6.
"It could have been a lot worst,'' Foster said about his playoff pairing. "We are pretty much in the middle of the pack on the rankings. Those guys haven't had a chance to play either. We have made a good showing in the playoffs. Last year we had a chance to win the game in the last 20 seconds.''
Broken Arrow and Jenks haven't played since Feb. 6.
"We feel like we have been playing pretty well,'' Foster said. "There were a couple of games that we could have won and there have been a couple of games where we could have lost. The guys are in a good way. We are in good spirits about everything going around.''
The Pacers will play their first round game at Edmond North Feb. 25 against the host 18-2 Huskies at 8 p.m. Putnam City West (8-10) and Muskogee (7-10) play at 6. North last played on Feb. 12.
"That's definitely a tough matchup,'' Gregory said. "We scrimmaged them last year and we were really impressed. Their coach has been coaching for a long time and he's a good one. It just depends on how we show up and play.''
The Pacers will use the OKC Knights game to "try to get our feet underneath us.
"Some of our kids haven't been in the gym for two weeks,'' Gregory said. "We need to get up and down and get our legs back and a feel for the game.''
