CANUTE — Oklahoma Bible Academy's most successful baseball season ended in some frustration Thursday at a Class A Regional.
The Trojans out hit Calumet, 8-7 but left 12 runners on in falling to the Chieftains, 7-3 to end their season at 22-12. Top-ranked and fall state champion Canute hit nine homers in beatng the Trojans, 16-2 in the first round.
“We still had a great season,'' said OBA coach James Cheatham whose team reached the regional for the first time in 15 years. “We felt like we have established a program here the last four years, thanks to our five semiors. I just hope we can keep it going.''
The Trojans left the bases loaded in the fifth and left two on in th second, fourth and sixth. Four Calumet pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts, all of which came with runners on base.
The Chieftains were able to take advantage of five OBA errors. They left only four runners on base in scoring a run in the second, three in the third, one in the fifth and two in the seventh.
“It was a good high school baseball game,'' Cheatham said. “We played hard all day. We couldn't capitalize on all of our opportunities and came up a little short. We just left too many runners on base.''
OBA, down 5-1, had its first four batters reached in the sixth. Connor Colby doubled home Ethan Small, who had singled. Jett Cheatham hit a shot to right. The Calumet right fielder made “a heck of a catch'' in running down the ball and was able to double up Colby at second. Cole Davis struck out to end the inning.
“They made a really good play,'' said coach Cheatham. “He caught the ball running at full speed with the tip of his glove. He was able to get it back in.''
OBA scored in the fourth when Jake Colby reached on an error and scored on a fielder's choice by Ryan Cunningham. Connor Colby struck out with runners on first and third. Carter Bergdall, who had two hits, struck out with the bases loaded in the fifth., Bergdall singled in Jake Colby with one out in the seventh but the game ended when Small struck out and Cunningham grounded out.
“Give them (Calumet) credit,'' said coach Cheatham.
Coach Cheatham said Jett Cheatham and Bodie Boydstun pitched well in limiting Calumet to seven hits.
Dalton Williams hit three homers for Canute against OBA in the first game while Colt Randall homered twice.
Boydstun hit a two-run homer in the second to give OBA a 2-0 lead but Canute answered back with three in the second, five in the third and eight in the fourth.
“It was a really short ballpartk,'' said coach Cheatham. “I would say in a regular ballpark only four would have gone out, but you have to give them credit. We played on the same field and we hit only one.''
