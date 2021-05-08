OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Bible Academy’s Clara Caldwell might have created a big challenge for herself Saturday.
Caldwell reached the semifinals of the Class 4A girls state tennis tournament by beating Ellie Grace Bond of Crossings Christian and No. 4 seed My Vu of Harding Charter Prep to set up an 11:30 a.m. Meeting with No. 1 seed Natalie Gilbert of Holland Hall.
The championship and third-place matches are set for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Caldwell, though, is also scheduled to run in the 1,600 relay for OBA at the Class A state track meet on Saturday at 6:10 p.m. In Cherokee. In the past tennis players were just a short distance away in the Oklahoma City area for the state track meet but not this year.
OBA coach Melann Reid said she has not discussed the possible strategy for Saturday with Caldwell and her parents.
“We’ll just play it by ear,’’ she said. “We’ll see how it goes. If she can make it to track, great. If she can’t, that’s just one thing we haven’t looked at. She is focused on her tennis.’’
Caldwell focused on her tennis just fine on Friday.
“I sort of expected that of her,’’ Reid said. “She just fought through the wind and consistently played well, especially the second set (of the quarters).’’
The Lady Trojans had two divisions still alive in the consolations after both fell in the quarterfinals.
Isabelle Groendyke beat Tara Lack of Tecumseh, 6-3, 6-1 in the first round before falling to top-seeded Micaela McSpadden of Oologah, 6-0, 6-0 in the quarters. She will face Nikkel Horsburgh of OCS in the consolation semifinals Saturday.
“I thought Isabelle played well,’’ Reid said. “She just met a tough opponent.’’
Emmie Licthy and Ashley Miller, at No. 1 doubles, beat Blair Hunter and Mackenzie Kouk of Clinton, 3-6, 7-6, 6-1 in the first round before falling to No. 2 seed Livi Colombe and Trenity Miller of Byng, 6-0, 6-2 in the quarters. They will face Shelly O’Steen and Maria Roguemore of St. Mary’s in a consolation elimination match.
“They fought back well the first match,’’ Reid said. “They played well in the quarters, but they just went against a team that was really strong.’’
The No. 2 doubles team of Nadia Rodriguez and Sydney Winter was eliminated after losses to Smith and Thomas of Henryetta, 6-4, 6-4 and Medlin and Rutherford of Grove, 6-2, 6-1.
“It was a good experience for them,’’ Reid said. “I know they were disappointed to lose the first match.’’
Enid 2 divisions remain alive
Enid had both of its divisions sill alive after the first day of the Class 6A girls state tennis tournament Friday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.
Alexa Garcia, No. 1 singles and the No. 2 doubles team of Cheyenne Gill and Madison Nickels both went 1-1 on the day and will be playing in the consolation quarterfinals on Saturday morning. If they win those matches, they will be assured of a top-eight finish.
“It’s great to see them there,’’ said Enid coach Wade Rogers. “I would really like to see us score some points.’’
Garcia, the No. 7 seed, beat Lily Truchet of Moore, 6-4, 6-3 before falling to No. 2 seed Isabella Pensavalle of Jenks, 6-1, 6-1 in a rematch of the Enid Invitational finals in March. Garcia will face Emma Turner of Deer Creek Edmond at 8 a.m. In an elimination match. She beat Turner at the recent Union Tournament quarterfinals.
“Alexa played well,’’ Rogers said. “She beat a pretty tough Moore girl in the first round. Pensaville was really on today.’’
Garcia is now 22-13.
Gill and Nickels, who were unseeded lost to No. 6 seed Anna Fuehner and Kylie Kajioka of Edmond Santa Fe, 6-3, 6-1, but stayed alive by beating Yukon’s Ryenn Fuentes and Payton Winfrey, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4. That boosted their record to 6-8. They will play Union’s Scarlett Elizondo and Savannah Rogers in the elimination match.
“They gutted it out that third set,’’ Rogers said. “That was a real good win for them. They played a tough team in the first round. They won more games than they did before against them.’’
Gill, playing in her second state tournament, provided a buffer for Nickels in her first.
“She stepped up and took control,’’ Rogers said. “They played real well.’’
