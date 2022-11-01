Among the races the upcoming election is going to decide is the Representative seat for District 40, which represents Enid, North Enid and Garfield County. The News & Eagle interviewed Republican incumbent Chad Caldwell and Democratic challenger Nicholas Payne about their goals if elected. Caldwell responded via email while Payne was interviewed in person at the News & Eagle. The election is Nov. 8.
1. If elected, what are some of your primary goals for District 40?
Chad Caldwell: "If re-elected, I will continue to work on improving our education system. Education is the most important service our state provides; however, our education outcomes have continued to decline over the years and the recent NAEP results emphasized how our challenge has grown even larger due to COVID and the resulting school closures. We must most past the status quo by empowering our parents to have a larger say in their child’s education and ensuring our teachers have the tools necessary to provide an opportunity for a quality education for all Oklahoma students.
"I will also continue to focus on growing Oklahoma’s economy. When I entered the legislature in 2014, we routinely faced budget shortfalls. Today, we have the largest savings account in state history. Our small businesses are the backbone of our economy and to continue our growth, we must ensure that Oklahoma remains one of the most attractive states in the country to own and operate a business.
"Lastly, we need to explore how we can continue to invest in our core services, while lowering the tax burden on our citizens. We have solidified our rainy day fund, but now it is time to find ways to lessen the load on hard-working Oklahomans, especially in this time of high inflation."
Nicholas Payne: "One of my primary goals that I've been running on pretty consistently is supporting our public schools and of course stopping the school voucher bill, Senate Bill 1647. The school voucher bill that narrowly failed passing the Senate this last term ... Chad was the only member of the House that co-sponsored it. And I think the majority of the people here in Enid support our public schools and don't want our tax dollars going to private schools with no accountability, certainly. So when a bill like that inevitably comes up again, I'll be opposed to it."
2. What are some of the issues that are most important to you?
Payne: "I'll try to work with both parties to support our public schools more ... whether that be teacher raises, or whatever our schools need, we have to bring respect back to education, to the education department of the executive branch, we need to bring respect back to the classroom for our teachers, and that starts both with our rhetoric, but also by providing resources that they need."
"In addition, I care deeply about tax reform. There are lots of different approaches to tax reform, and I'm open to working with both parties to find good solutions. I think one of the most likely to pass in the upcoming years would be repealing the grocery sales tax, because that has received some bipartisan support."
Caldwell: "Education has always been one of my top priorities and will stay that way as long as I am in office. Specifically, we must find ways to empower our parents and ensure that our educational dollars get to the classroom where they belong.
"Economic development for Enid and Northwest Oklahoma is another priority for me. As an example, with the help of Gov. Stitt, we were able to secure new funding for the Greer Center which not only ensured that the existing jobs and economic impact stayed in Enid, but that there is room to grow as well. As aerospace and energy jobs continue to play such a large role in Oklahoma’s economy, I believe that the future for Northwest Oklahoma is bright."
3. How do you feel you best represent the voters of Enid?
Caldwell: "I have been honored to serve the people of Enid at the State Capitol for the past eight years. That is not something I take lightly, and I greatly appreciate the trust the people have placed in me. I will continue to do my best to be a strong voice for them at the Capitol by fighting for what is best for the people of Enid and for Oklahoma, especially when it is not easy.
"Being a legislator is about serving others and one of the best parts about being a legislator is having the opportunity to assist a constituent in their time of need. That may be as simple as connecting them with the correct state agency or may entail being their advocate to ensure the government is working for them."
Payne: "At the end of the day, I am just a concerned citizen like they are. I don't have really an agenda that I'm going to adhere to strictly. While I am a Democrat, and proud to be one, I'm not just going to vote along party lines on every issue. And I'm more than happy to hear the viewpoints of everybody on every side of every issue. And while I certainly don't aim to please everybody on everything, I do promise to hear everybody and treat their viewpoints with respect and weigh everybody's viewpoints when I make decisions on pieces of legislation."
