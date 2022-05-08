OKLAHOMA CITY — Clara Caldwell became the first Oklahoma Bible Academy tennis player to win an individual state championship by beating Holland Hall’s Caroline McKee, 6-1, 6-2 in the Class 4A No. 2 singles finals.
“I’m pretty excited,’’ she said. “I know that we have had some tennis players better than me here (OBA), but it’s fun to have this.’’
No. 2-seeded Caldwell said she was surprised by the score against the No. 1-seeded McKee.
“I just played my game,’’ Caldwell said. “I didn’t try to make too many winners. I was able to capitalize on some shots.’’
Caldwell had outlasted Aspen Minihan of Crossings Christian, 6-3, 7-5 in the semifinals. It was the third time she had played Minihan.
“My game was working today,’’ Caldwell said. “It was really close the whole match, especially the second set. We went to deuce a lot. I was tired but I played with my heart and it ended up working.’’
Caldwell’s mother, Hallie, was a two-time state doubles champion at Enid High.
“That’s a pretty fun moment,’’ she said.
OBA coach Melann Reid said the key for Caldwell was “she just hung in there … she stuck with her game and waited for the other players to make mistakes.’’
Ashley Miller was fifth at No. 1 singles after winning three matches in consolations — 6-0, 6-0 over Emma Underwood of Byng; 6-0, 6-1 over Mackinley Brewer of Elk City and 6-2, 6-1 over Maggie Brown of St. Mary’s.
“Ashley played well,’’ Reid said. “She had a really tough draw. She played a girl who should have been seeded in the first round and lost. If she had a different draw, the story could be different.’’
Chisholm’s Emma Kruska was seventh at No. 2 singles, defeating Anna Boevers of Harding Charter Prep, 7-6, 6-4 for seventh. She had beaten Quincee Carabella of Victory Christian, 6-4, 6-2 in the consolation quarters but lost to Erica Wantland of Oklahoma Christian School, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the semifinals.
