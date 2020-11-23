ENID - A Service for Richard A. Patton, age 84, will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Calvary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
The Services Celebrating and Honoring the life of Phillip C. Elliot, 63, of Enid are pending under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences and special memories may be shared with the family online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
The Home Going services celebrating and honoring the life of Lolie Morrison Jr., 55, of Enid, will be held privately under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
The Home Going Services honoring the life of Jaimesse Thompson, 31, Enid, will be held 1:00 P.M. Friday December 4, 2020 under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to the family online at WWW.Brown-Cummings.com
ENID - The Memorial services celebrating and honoring the life of Scot Willis, 55, of Enid, are pending under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
