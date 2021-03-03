Oral Roberts University signee Jakob Hall of Bartlesville struck out 14 in a 3-0 win over the Enid Plainsmen Tuesday night at David Allen Memorial Ballpark, spoiling EHS’ home opener.
Hall struck out every EHS starter except for catcher Garrett Brooks.
“It’s been a long time since I’ve seen that,” said Enid coach Brad Gore, “especially against us. I know it hasn’t happen since I’ve been here. He’s a good pitcher. He’s not going to a Division I program for nothing.”
While Hall was overpowering, he had the Plainsmen often swinging at pitches out of the strike zone.
“I think he got 10 or 11 of those strikeouts that were balls above the letters,’’ Gore said. “When you do that against a guy like that, you’re going to get 14 strikeouts against you.”
The Plainsmen had runners on third in the first three innings only to see Hall get out of the jam. Hall allowed only one runner — a double by Jake McCool in the sixth — the last four innings.
Kade Goeke had opened the Enid first with a walk and went to third on a throwing error when he stole second. Hall retired the next three batters. Seth Carlson had a one-out double in the second but was stranded at third when Hall struck out Blake Priest. Reece Slater led off the third with a single and got to third after a wild pitch and a stolen base. Hall, though, struck out the next two batters and got McCool to ground out.
“If we had taken advantage of that and got a couple of runs, we could have put pressure on them early,’’ Gore said. “That may have made for a different ballgame. Once they got the lead and he got out of those three jams, he was rolling.”
Enid did get some solid pitching from both Zac McEachern and Maddux Mayberry. McEachern allowed three hits and one earned run over three and two-thirds innings while striking out three and walking three. Mayberry, in three-and-one third innings, allowed three hits and no runs. He struck out two and walked two.
“I thought both guys threw the ball extremely well,” Gore said. “They got a couple of timely hits when they needed them.”
Bartlesville gave Hall all the support he would need with a run in the second on back-to-back doubles by Bradem Winters and William Parsley.
The Bruins got two insurance runs in the third on Enid’s lone defensive miscues.
Silas Earley led off with a single and scored after two throwing errors on a perfectly-executed bunt by Zeb Henry. Henry would score on a sacrifice fly by Hall.
“In hindsight, that didn’t cost us too much because we had to score,” Gore said of the throwing errors. “Bartlesville is a scrappy team. They play hard. We played much better defense tonight. We will get better as the season goes along. We have to dig in a little bit now.”
Enid, 0-2, will be back in action at noon Saturday when it hosts Woodward.
