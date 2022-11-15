ENID, Okla. — A pedestrian was killed Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 15, 2022, after being hit by a large rock-hauling truck at the corner of Van Buren and Garriott.
A witness working in the RSVP office at the intersection said she saw the man stumbling at the intersection as he crossed Van Buren going west. He made his way in front of the RSVP office out into traffic on the crosswalk across Garriott, according to the witness, then waved for traffic to continue before bolting under the turning truck.
A second witness said she saw the pedestrian dive under the truck owned by Carruthers Trucking. The victim has not been identified.
Enid Police Department had no other information about the accident Tuesday night.
The accident happened at 4:34 p.m. Tuesday.
This is a developing story and more details will follow as they become available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.