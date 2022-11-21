HENNESSEY, Okla. — A quadruple homicide in under investigation west of Hennessey, in Kingfisher County, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
The Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from OSBI after four people were found murdered Sunday night, Nov. 20, 2022, an OSBI press release states.
The sheriff’s office received an initial call of a hostage situation on North 2760 Road in Kingfisher County. When deputies responded they found four deceased and one injured, according to OSBI. The injured individual was transported to a hospital.
No suspect information is available, according to the OSBI press release.
This breaking news story will be updated as information becomes available.
