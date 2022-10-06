ENID, Okla. — Authorities are investigating a fatal incident that occurred at ADM Grain in Enid on Thursday morning.
According to Enid Police Department, first responders were dispatched at 11:19 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, to the facility, 2502 N. 16th, in reference to a fall with injuries.
EPD confirmed 38-year-old Dustin Cain Buffalo died and that next-of-kin had been notified.
The incident still is under investigation, police said on Thursday evening.
