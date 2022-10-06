Enid Police Department (EPD)
Bonnie Vculek{&pipe}Enid News & Eagle File Photo

ENID, Okla. — Authorities are investigating a fatal incident that occurred at ADM Grain in Enid on Thursday morning.

According to Enid Police Department, first responders were dispatched at 11:19 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, to the facility, 2502 N. 16th, in reference to a fall with injuries.

EPD confirmed 38-year-old Dustin Cain Buffalo died and that next-of-kin had been notified.

The incident still is under investigation, police said on Thursday evening.

