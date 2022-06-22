 Skip to main content
Garfield County sample ballots for June 28, 2022

Garfield County Election Board

A sign outside the Garfield County Election Board directs voters.

 Billy Hefton | Enid News and Eagle File Photo

Republican sample ballot for Garfield County

NOTE: Only residents of County Commission District #3 will vote on that race.

Download PDF Republican ballot 62822.pdf

Democratic sample ballot for Garfield County 

Download PDF Democratic ballot 62822.pdf

City of Enid franchise ballot

Only for those residing in the city of Enid.

Download PDF City of Enid 62822.pdf

