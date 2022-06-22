Garfield County sample ballots for June 28, 2022

Republican sample ballot for Garfield County
NOTE: Only residents of County Commission District #3 will vote on that race.
Democratic sample ballot for Garfield County
City of Enid franchise ballot
Only for those residing in the city of Enid.
NOTE: Only residents of County Commission District #3 will vote on that race.
Only for those residing in the city of Enid.
Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.