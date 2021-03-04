Class 4A Area I
at Enid High
Losers bracket
JOHN MARSHALL 58, WEATHERFORD 55
John Marshall 10 11 14 23 — 58
Weatherford 13 7 20 15 — 55
Weatherford — Musick 20, Stevenson 8, Rose 3, Reherman 11, Lee 10, Green 3
John Marshall — Lawrence 10, Richardson 3, Ziegler 13, Goldsmith 3, Mitchell 2, Smith 3, Grant 24
CLINTON 54, NEWCASTLE 39
Clinton 9 14 13 18 — 54
Newcastle 16 8 3 12 — 39
Clinton — Bryson 10, Powell 23, Jones 9, H. Crumley 4, Sutton 2, J. Crumley 3
Newcastle — Suebarda 17, Cathey 2, Ashley 2, Jordan 10, Shumard 7
Class 2A Area I
At Stride Bank Center
Losers bracket
MORRISON 43, ARAPAHO-BUTLER 39
Morrison 7 14 8 14 — 43
A-B 11 4 8 16 — 39
Morrison — Briggs Rowe 2, Brady Rowe 15, Rupp 5, Powell 2, Battles 11, Harshburger 8
A-B – House 5, Thomason 5, Ewbank 3, Carpenter 14, Williams 12
FAIRVIEW 64, APACHE 36
Fairview 15 12 18 19 — 64
Apache 5 17 8 6 — 36
Fairview — Fortune 13, Strader 2, Cottrill 2, Houk 9, Redhat 8, Hutchison 5, Powell 4, Pettus 16, Martens 5
Apache — Domebo 4, Scott 6, Korordley 6, Coffman 2, Smith 7, Gelorety 2, Curry 8
