Class 4A Area I

at Enid High

Losers bracket 

JOHN MARSHALL 58, WEATHERFORD 55

John Marshall     10     11     14     23     —     58

Weatherford     13     7     20     15     —     55

Weatherford — Musick 20, Stevenson 8, Rose 3, Reherman 11, Lee 10, Green 3

John Marshall   — Lawrence 10, Richardson 3, Ziegler 13, Goldsmith 3, Mitchell 2, Smith 3, Grant 24

CLINTON 54, NEWCASTLE 39

Clinton     9     14     13     18     —     54

Newcastle     16     8     3     12     —    39

Clinton — Bryson 10, Powell 23, Jones 9, H. Crumley 4, Sutton 2, J. Crumley 3

Newcastle — Suebarda 17, Cathey 2, Ashley 2, Jordan 10, Shumard 7

Class 2A Area I

At Stride Bank Center

Losers bracket

MORRISON 43, ARAPAHO-BUTLER 39

Morrison     7     14     8     14     —     43

A-B     11     4     8     16     —     39

Morrison — Briggs Rowe 2, Brady Rowe 15, Rupp 5, Powell 2, Battles 11, Harshburger 8

A-B – House 5, Thomason 5, Ewbank 3, Carpenter 14, Williams 12

FAIRVIEW 64, APACHE 36

Fairview     15     12     18     19     —     64

Apache     5     17     8     6     —     36

Fairview — Fortune 13, Strader 2, Cottrill 2, Houk 9, Redhat 8, Hutchison 5, Powell 4,  Pettus 16, Martens 5

Apache — Domebo 4, Scott 6, Korordley 6, Coffman 2, Smith 7, Gelorety 2, Curry 8

