PONCA CITY — Max Fossett finished fifth with an 83 to lead Enid's boys to a third-place finish at the Ponca City Tournament with a 342.
Other EHS scores were Hayden Johnson, 85; Dawson Branstetter, 85; Demitrious Farr, 89; Sam Blankenship, 95; and Zack Mullen, 101.
The Pacers finished fourth in the girls tournament with a 441. Reagan Masterson had a 106, followed by Baylee Wood, 109; Kara Runnels, 113; Margo Miller, 113; and Elisabeth Armstrong, 123.
"It wasn't too bad for a first tournament,'' said Enid coach David Lee. "Hopefully, everybody will take shots off the next tournament.''
