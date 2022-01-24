GIRLS

CHISHOLM 52, HENNESSEY 38

Chisholm 7 19 19 8 — 52

Hennessey 10 6 14 8 — 38

Chisholm — Peeper 2, Kruska 2, Lane 7, Tennell 7, Watkins 12, Vogt 8, Winters 15

Hennessey — Amburn 3, Rios 5, Kennedy 11, Dowell 9, J. Macy 8, L. Macy 2;

BOYS

HENNESSEY 65, CHISHOLM 35

Chisholm 12 3 8 12 —  35

Hennessey 17 21 19 6 — 65

Chisholm — Bullard 11, Patton 6, Aman 5, Daniels 4, Brown 4, Harmon 2, Crosswhite 2, Keefer 1;

Hennessey — Torres 20, Rodriguez 10, T. Perry 9, Sims 7, Choate 7, Venson 3, Monroe 3, J. Perry 2, Simunek 2;

CONNORS STATE 81, NOC ENID 71

NOC Enid 37 34 — 71

Connors 32 49 — 81

NOC Enid — Counter 14, Robinson 3, Wiseman 8, Joachim 4, Harvey 17, Scott 6, Nunez 3, Wilson 6, Spotwood 10;

Connors State — Tillmon 22, Glenn 3, Johnson 9, Sutton 13, Ealy 20, Alexander 1, Basey 13;

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you