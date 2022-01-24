GIRLS
CHISHOLM 52, HENNESSEY 38
Chisholm 7 19 19 8 — 52
Hennessey 10 6 14 8 — 38
Chisholm — Peeper 2, Kruska 2, Lane 7, Tennell 7, Watkins 12, Vogt 8, Winters 15
Hennessey — Amburn 3, Rios 5, Kennedy 11, Dowell 9, J. Macy 8, L. Macy 2;
BOYS
HENNESSEY 65, CHISHOLM 35
Chisholm 12 3 8 12 — 35
Hennessey 17 21 19 6 — 65
Chisholm — Bullard 11, Patton 6, Aman 5, Daniels 4, Brown 4, Harmon 2, Crosswhite 2, Keefer 1;
Hennessey — Torres 20, Rodriguez 10, T. Perry 9, Sims 7, Choate 7, Venson 3, Monroe 3, J. Perry 2, Simunek 2;
CONNORS STATE 81, NOC ENID 71
NOC Enid 37 34 — 71
Connors 32 49 — 81
NOC Enid — Counter 14, Robinson 3, Wiseman 8, Joachim 4, Harvey 17, Scott 6, Nunez 3, Wilson 6, Spotwood 10;
Connors State — Tillmon 22, Glenn 3, Johnson 9, Sutton 13, Ealy 20, Alexander 1, Basey 13;
