Oakwood Bowl
Men's high scores and series: Casey Buller 279, 268, 265, 812; Jeremy Jenkins 280, 256, 225, 761; Travis Hudson 267, 258, 234, 759; Jason Wade 279, 277, 242, 229, 748, 684; Norberto Martinez 257, 254, 726; Danny Gulick 269, 268, 224, 221, 711, 673; Michael Hudson 245, 237, 229, 711; Kelly Sawyer 278, 254, 707; Brandon Luper 247, 230, 228, 705; Donald Kraft 247, 232, 222, 701; Rex Maluy 256, 235, 691; CJ Gallaugher 267, 238, 236, 225, 689, 641; Gary Wygal 255, 235, 224, 686, 663; Chais Nelson 264, 249, 235, 222, 676, 653, 630; Scott Blodgett 246, 234, 227, 668, 639; Trevor Watkins 247, 239, 668; Jay Click 224, 224, 667; RJ Hooper 259, 667; Jim Tate 256, 255, 666; Craig Smith 225, 221, 656; David Gutierrez 247, 652; Thomas Siednitzer 244, 222, 646; Josh Mckenzie 244, 226, 224, 221, 644, 633; Brad Harmon 250, 222, 643; Jack Comstock 264, 640; Ron Luper 233, 639; Noah Anderson 233, 638; Nate Park 228, 633; Scott Olson 225, 221, 632; Justin Dunlap 236, 224, 630, 601; Terry Jewell 258, 628; Nicklaus Estep 246, 626; Brandon Hardage 268, 236, 619, 602; Kelsy Peck 244, 235, 612; Jack Hurley 257, 612; Bob Walter 224, 609; David Settlemires 226, 607; Kyle Miller 237, 606; Steve Mareburger 223, 604; Phil Patocka 223, 603;Danny Willson 603; Ron Manning 243; Craig Smith 234; Jordan Anson 232, 222, Frank Hakel 222; Chason Lewis 227; Steven Heim 224; Ken Richter 235; Ron Manning 231; Bubba Bryant 222; Ryan Caimano 237; Keith Brown 225; Steve Fishback 243
Women's high scores and series: Amanda Gallaugher 259, 236, 225, 223, 218, 213, 708, 666; Dani Comstock 258, 222, 208, 688; Amanda Fishback 220, 210, 203, 201, 614, 565; Veronica Busby 202, 201, 197, 601; Missy Harmon 225, 191, 175, 591; Robin Luna 205, 203, 184, 563, 510; Paula Martin 224, 189, 182, 556, 521; Mona Stevens 212; Michelyn Stevens 199, 525; Sandy Tate 185, 523; Colin Rahimi 193, 510; Monique Robertson 205, 197, 175, 508; Loretta Blodgett 501; Somer Maxwell 176; Leigh Ann Gillham 180; Teri Hicks 178; Joyce Fishback 192
Youth U8 & U12 high scores and series: Hailey Dunlap 155, 124, 117, 396; Qaim Butler 150, 124, 109, 383; Derek Boese 129, 127, 106, 362; Milo Juhl 138, 105, 325; Destiny Dunlap 129, 316; Connor Mason 104; Lucas Glover 101; Jake Harmon 119; Trent Harris Smith 109
Youth U15 & U18 high scores and series: Kaylie Wade 235, 223, 176, 634; Colson Wade 224, 208, 181, 613; Caden Lewis 201, 201, 178, 580; Kyce Odonnell 216, 206, 571; Aubrey Alcorn 191, 182, 175, 548; Tabor Hardage 225, 175, 545; Reese Chivers 195, 530; Beau Lamoreux 187, 178, 518; Ethan Andrew 178; Matt Wheeler 213; Lucas Brown 175; Jeffrey Williams 176; Ashley Hedges 198; Blaine Gulick 223; Ben Hakel 211; Hayden Hardage 181
