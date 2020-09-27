Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 50F. N winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 50F. N winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.