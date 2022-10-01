SOUTHARD, Okla. — An 11-year-old girl was killed and a woman was in critical condition following an accident approximately a mile south of Southard, on Oklahoma 51-A, in Blaine County Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Jennifer Lee Hughes Bailey, 47, of Wetumka, was driving a 2011 Jeep, and the girl was a passenger, when the wreck occurred at an unknown time, according to OHP. The cause of the wreck and condition of the drive are under investigation, according to the report.
The report states the driver was pinned and the passenger was ejected from the vehicle. The northbound lane of the roadway was closed in the same location for 1 hour and 54 minutes Saturday, Oct. 1, while "the wrecker gets a vehicle out of a ravine," according an OHP email.
Hughes was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City in critical condition with head, neck, arms, leg and internal and external trunk injuries. The girl, whose name was withheld on the report, was pronounced dead at the scene with head, neck, arms, leg and internal and external trunk injuries, the report states.
According to OHP, seat belts were equipped and in use by the driver but not in use by the passenger, road conditions were dry and the weather clear.
