Horton
A boy, Theodore Augustus Lukianos, 7 pounds, 7.6 ounces, was born at 2:46 p.m. June 21, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Cheyenne and Checotay Horton, Cherokee. Grandparents are Moriah Pearce and Roger Pearce Jr., Cherokee. Theodore has two brothers, Jacob and Nicolie, and two sisters, Isabella and Sopia.
Joseph
A girl, Jajia Loriani, 8 pounds, 8.9 ounces, was born July 9, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Linda Peter and Joseph Joseph, Enid. Jajia has one brother, Allkai, and one sister, Breani.
Decker
A boy, Granger Jack, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, was born at 8:46 a.m. July 21, 2022, at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to John and Christen Decker, Helena. Grandparents are Kendall and Debbie Decker, Meno; Valerie and Joel Schelinski, El Reno; and Jeff and Robbi Baker, Enid. Granger has two brothers, Lane and Mason.
