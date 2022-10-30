Paez
A boy, Austin Jay, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, was born at 1:31 a.m. Oct. 12, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Juan Jr. and Blanca Paez, Enid. Grandparents are Juan Manuel Paez, Alma Tarango, Enid; Humberto Lopez, Florentina Gomez, Enid. Austin has one brother, Aiden, and one sister, Aleeah.
Holcombe
A boy, Dakota Drake, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, was born at 9:27 p.m. Oct. 12, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Taylor Oblander and Kolby Holcombe, Enid. Grandparents are Jason and Olga Oblander, Enid; and Dwayne and Deedee Holcombe, Enid.
Cole
A girl, Haylee Lynn, 6 pounds, 12.3 ounces, was born at 6:17 p.m. Oct. 14, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Ryan Cole and Magdalena Moná. Grandparents are Jorge and Lee Lynn Moná, Enid; and James and Katheryn Cole, Seiling. Haylee has one brother, Hank.
Davidson
A girl, Harper Joy, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, was born at 10:32 p.m. Oct. 15, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Alice and Hunter Davidson, Enid.
Sponsel
A girl, Haivyn Grace, 8 pounds, 14.5 ounces, was born at 8:17 a.m. Oct. 18, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Jami and Dwayne Sponsel, Lahoma. Granpdarents are Nancy and David Sponsel, Wichita, Kan. Haivyn has one sister, Hudson.
Yelle
A girl, Octavia Blayke, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, was born at 1:19 a.m. Oct. 19, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Alanis and Jakob Yelle, Mooreland. Grandparents are Kathy Ray, Woodward; Rhyan and Nichole Fraser, Beaumont, Texas; and Brian Green, Fairview. Octavia has one brother, Calum, and one sister, Lainee.
Farin
A boy, Aciel Jolet Barry, 6 lbs., 15.5 oz. born at 5:20 p.m. on Oct. 13, 2022, at the Integris Bass Baptist Hospital to Angeline Samuel and Beed Farin of Enid, OK. Grandparents are Yolanda Samuel-Majuro and Lue Sailas-Majuro of Marshall Island and Jule Farin and Sherman Fairn of Sacramento.
Shrum
A boy, Skyler Lynn, 7 lbs., 2 oz., born at 5:21 p.m. on Oct. 4, 2022, at the Integris Bass Baptist Hospital to Denise & Cory Shrum. Grandparents are Kimberley Wright and Richard Gritz both of Drummond, OK. Skyler has one brother, Floyd and two sisters, Nadiq & Isabella.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.