Petree

A boy, Grant McLain, 7 pounds, 11.1 ounces, was born at 4:39 p.m. Sept. 20, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Baleigh and Ethan Petree, Enid. Grandparents are Melanie Watson, Enid; and Lori and Randy Petree, Enid.

Hiedeman

A girl, Quora Leighton, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, was born at 12:02 p.m. Sept. 22, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Matt and Quinci Hiedeman, Caldwell, Kan. Grandparents are Ed and Carol Hiedeman, Beardsley, Minn.; and Quinn and Victoria Ward, Caldwell, Kan. Quora has two brothers, Noah and Abraham, and one sister, McKinley.

Harak

A boy, Josiah Henry, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, was born at 10:07 a.m. Sept. 23, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Matthew and Kayla Harak, Marshall. Grandparents are David and Paula Harak, Marshall; and James and Kathy Jantz, Enid.

Morgan

A boy, Dominick Lee, 4 pounds, 13.9 ounces, was born at 12:44 p.m. Sept. 26, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to James and Marsha Morgan, Hennessey. Grandparents are Keith and Sally McCartney, Hennessey; James Morgan, Binghamton, N.Y.; and Kathy Prusik, Binghamton, N.Y. Dominick has three brothers, James, Chance and Anthony.

Booth

A girl, Baylor Laine, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, was born at 5:31 p.m. Sept. 28, 2021 at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Austin and Shelby Booth, Waukomis. Grandparents are Coy and Kristin Booth, Fairmont; Shari and Mark Kilbourne, Enid; and David and Tara Flavell, Enid. Baylor has one brother, Asher, and one sister, Adley.

Reyes

A boy, Marcos Alistair Todd, 10 pounds, 14.3 ounces, was born at 8:35 a.m. Sept. 29, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Alfonso and Emily Reyes, Enid. Grandparents are Pascual and Blanca Reyes, Enid; Matt and Robin Parrish, Enid; and Ghent and Jil Hopkins, Enid. Marcos has four sisters, Ariana, Sophie, Maya and Esmeralda.

Haley

A girl, Novaleigh Noel Jeanette, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, was born at 7:21 a.m. Oct. 1, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Allyson and Stephen Haley, Enid. Grandparents are Kristy and Jason Beniles, Enid; and Marilyn and Joseph Jones, Killeen, Texas. Novaleigh has one brother, Stephen II, and two sisters, Jazlyn and Avrey.

Ala torre

A boy, Omar Laul, 7 pounds, 1.3 ounces, was born at 3:13 p.m. Oct. 7, 2021, at Integris Bass Baptist Health to Valentin and Sharita Ala torre, Enid. Grandparents are Togelio and Graciela Ala torre, Enid; and Robert and Angela Green. Omar has one brother, Valentino, and two sisters, Nyomi and Luna.

Cooper

A boy, Atreyus Luka, 6 pounds, 3.4 ounces, was born at 10:23 p.m. Oct. 20, 2021, at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to Jonathan Cooper-Lamb and Alexis Lehr. Grandparents are Mechelle Lehr, Gregory Lehr, Clarence Cooper II, Dawnnell Lamb, Earl Lamb and Clarissa Giambrone.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you