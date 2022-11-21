ENID, Okla. — Big Lots will return to Enid at 4010 W. Garriott with a grand opening at 8:45 a.m. Dec. 10, 2022.
For its grand opening weekend, shoppers will have an option to receive special opening-day prices, and the first 100 customers each day on Dec. 10-11 will be given scratch-off cards that could be worth up to $250 off a purchase.
TLM Realty, based in New York, invested into the former Kmart space, bringing Harbor Freight and Tractor Supply to the location, with Big Lots as the third company to be brought in by TLM. Big Lots had a location in Enid about 10 years ago in Oakwood Mall.
"Our team has been working hard to bring the Enid community an amazing new store, and we're so glad the day is finally here," Bruce Thorn, Big Lots president and CEO, said. "We've put a lot into the layout, design and presentation to make the experience the best it can be. Whether they're new to Big Lots, or haven't visited in a while, we hope that shoppers will stop by during our grand opening weekend to meet our friendly associates and explore the store."
The new Big Lots location will be 41,708 square feet, and will feature all the products that customers have grown to expect. For more information on Big Lots, including job openings, visit biglots.com.
