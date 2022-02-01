ENID, Okla. — Enid and Garfield County hold the largest retail hub in the area. Business and economic development are paramount to the continued growth of “the wheat capital," — marketing, advertising, news and information are economic development tools, bringing readers and businesses to one place.
The Enid News & Eagle is a long-standing, community news and marketing organization, centered around local media. Publisher and editor of the Enid News and Eagle, Cindy Allen, shared how having a strong, viable and relevant newspaper is an economic development tool.
“What is most important about ENE is that we are reliable, relevant, responsible and we are also the largest information and advertising organizations in the area,” Allen said. “It’s important that we let readers know what is going on.”
The publications of the Enid News & Eagle extend far beyond Garfield County in distribution, readership and coverage; however, the Eagle's daily reaches 89 percent of adults in Enid alone.
With a town population of 51,000, ENE has 15,000 print readers daily and 25,000 digital readers daily. The News and Eagle produces seven original publications, including its online products and 6-day a week newspaper.
Leslie Magalios, advertising director of ENE, said there is no other media source that can do that for you here in Garfield County.
“The benefit of Enid News & Eagle is our trusted sources and content,” Magalios said. “Content is king. People rely on us for news and information, so if they are seeing an ad in the paper, they rely on the content and will believe in the advertisement as well.”
Besides the well-known role of a newspaper’s reporting on news, sports, entertainment, classifieds, print ads and web ads, the News and Eagle provides a full array of marketing options via print, digital, e-mail, geo-fencing, geo-targeting, social, event marketing and other growth tactics.
“We have various platforms that we can use to extend reach for our advertisers,” Magalios said. “Through these programs we can target by demographics, psychographics and geographics.”
In the era of social media, businesses can see that a few hundred of their followers saw their latest post, but with constantly changing algorithms, the guarantee of thousands of followers seeing every post is low, Magalios explained.
The newspaper has a guaranteed audience, with no mystery algorithm pushing posts and news away, Magalios explained.
Though names and owners have changed over the decades, this publication has been in business for over 120 years. The subscriber based, archivable nature of the newspaper is a permanent and intensely local feature of the News & Eagle.
As long-standing businesses have changed over the decades, so has ENE. Beyond paper and ink the Eagle’s website provides 24/7 availability, email daily headlines, an E-edition that looks just like the newspaper, breaking news and text alerts.
Other publications include: E Town, E Kids, Medical Director, Newcomer’s Guide, Chamber of Commerce Directory, Vance AirScoop and the Neighbor.
Local paper created by local people
The daily readership and usage of ENE’s products being seen by 89 percent of the local population occurs through the support of readers and businesses.
That community support is extended back as the Eagle produces products to serve the area, while taking part in community events both large and small.
The News & Eagle employs around 130 experienced and educated employees living in the area.
“We are local people covering local news,” Allen said. “We have local faces, names, addresses, etc. You see us at the grocery store or at the ball games or special events. We are Enid and Garfield County.”
The role of a community newspaper is one of “watchdog” and “builder.”
“We act as the eyes and ears of readers watching public spending, public decisions, quality of education, behavior of law enforcement, votes by lawmakers, etc,” Allen explained. “This is a special role of a local newspaper. We care about the community, therefore we want to see it succeed. We have shared interests with everyone else in the community.”
