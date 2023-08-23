Editor's note: he is the full press release from Garfield County Criminal Justice Authority on the resignation of administrator Ben Crooks.
In May I was presented with an offer to serve as the Director of Operations for a national private company in the corrections industry. I have officially accepted that offer and informed the chairman of the Criminal Justice Authority. Since then, we have been working with others to plan the search and transition to a new administrator. Today I officially submitted my letter of resignation to the full board and presented the plan.
The last three years as the administrator has been extremely busy, but satisfying. We have accomplished so much in a short period of time, and have transformed the facility and operation into a positive example of how a county jail should be. Some may feel inconvenienced by the changes that we have implemented, but all were necessary to create a safe, secure, and professional operation that minimizes the liability risk to the county government and the taxpayers. The jail is now truly operated and managed by the Criminal Justice Authority and its employees, as it should be. A jail in any county is one of, if not the highest potential liability a county manages. Appropriate attention and focus must be paid.
While I am moving on, the structure, policies, and leadership of the jail facility and operation remain intact. My goal from the beginning was to instill professionalism and pride and develop a true understanding of proper jail operations in every level of the staff. I am extremely proud of the staff and I am confident that they will continue to perform their duties in an exemplary manner and set a positive example for others to emulate.
I will continue to teach the Jail Administrators class throughout the state in conjunction with the Association of County Commissioners, as I’ve done over the past 8 months and that I have thoroughly enjoyed. This will also enable me to remain to some extent engaged directly with jail administration that I’ve enjoyed for 30 years.
I want to thank the County Commissioners, the Board of Trustees of the Criminal Justice Authority, other County officials, and private entities and citizens that I have worked with, to include former officials. I appreciate their unwavering support and dedication to implementing change that was so drastically needed. Many may not realize that the positive change began with the previous Sheriff’s realization and willingness to accept and implement it and continued into the current administration. Due to that, Garfield County has set an example that many others have followed, or are in the process of following in establishing the focus necessary to operate a jail properly.
To the staff of the facility, I want to express my extreme pride and appreciation for them. They will never receive the credit they deserve, yet they perform their duties with the utmost professionalism day in and day out. Their jobs are very difficult and there is never a moment that they are allowed to just “go through the motions” or “coast” because they’re having a bad day or are tired. There are no weekends or nighttime closings to catch your breath. Over 230 lives truly depend on them being fully engaged every minute of every day. They are still facing challenges that must be addressed and I hope that they receive the support they deserve. Things cannot go back to the way it used to be.
I have made some great friends during my time in Enid and those friendships will remain forever.
Ben Crooks
