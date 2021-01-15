By CNHI Sports Oklahoma
Saturday’s basketball game between Bedlam rivals Oklahoma and Oklahoma State was postponed Friday due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Oklahoma State program.
“The well-being of the young men in our program has always been and will continue to be the most important thing to me, my staff and our administration, said Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton in a statement Friday. “We’ve been very fortunate to play the games we’ve played thus far, and we will await the advice of our medical staff before making any decision on a return to team activities.”
The game was set to be played at 7 p.m. at Gallagher-Iba Arena Saturday in Stillwater before a prime time ESPN audience.
For Oklahoma (7-4, 3-3 Big 12), Saturday’s cancelation represented the fourth game this season to have been impacted by COVID-19. The Sooners’ opener against Texas-San Antonio was canceled and their games against Central Florida and Florida were canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the OU program.
Oklahoma’s Big 12 schedule had not been impacted until Friday’s postponement.
However, for Oklahoma State (9-3, 3-3 Big 12) it was the first time a contest was postponed due to a positive test within the Cowboys’ program.
Oklahoma State was scheduled to play Tuesday at West Virginia, but the Mountaineers postponed that contest due to COVID-19 issues within their program.
The Big 12 said it will work with both schools to reschedule the contest.
Oklahoma State’s next scheduled game is Jan. 23 at Baylor.
Oklahoma is next scheduled to play at home against Kansas State on Tuesday.
Joe Buettner at the Norman Transcript and Jimmy Gillispie at the Stillwater News-Press contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.