Kansas won the NCAA Men’s basketball title this week despite facing violations, one of the most prominent HBCU players is out of the portal and more this week.
Kansas wins title despite facing major violations
Despite the fact that the program is facing five serious NCAA violations, the Kansas Jayhawks — led by Bill Self, who is among those facing violations — won the NCAA men’s basketball title on Monday night.
This comes as Oklahoma State, in the same conference as Kansas, was shut out of the postseason completely.
Despite the NCAA calling the violations “severe” and “egregious,” the Jayhawks are still awaiting punishment for violations including lack of institutional control, and Self is charged with head coach responsibility violations. Self could be hit with a “show cause” violation, which can carry a one-year suspension.
All this is in connection with Adidas’ alleged payment to the families of high-profile high school basketball recruits, which came to light in 2017.
While Kansas is still awaiting punishment, Oklahoma State received a postseason ban for the 2021-22 season due to former assistant Lamont Evans, who was found to have accepted bribes to influence student-athletes during the 2016–17 season.
The question can be asked: If Oklahoma State was penalized for something occurring in ‘16-’17, then how have there been no penalties for Kansas, which is only useful to the Big 12 in basketball, as many forget they even play football in the conference.
On top of all this, on Tuesday, Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby announced his intent to step down at some point in 2022.
Kansas will probably face a slap on the wrist, and Bill Self will be suspended for five games, a light penalty for a program that always skirts by the rules.
“King of Name, Image, Likeness” Rayquan Smith out of portal
Rayquan Smith, aka the “King of NIL,” made his intentions to transfer from Norfolk State known in January, but now Smith, a running back, has announced he is returning to Norfolk State, a historically black college aka HBCU.
But Smith isn’t going back to football. Instead, he intends to run track for the green and gold.
Smith has over 60 NIL deals, with companies including Boost Mobile and Eastbay.
“Football didn’t want me but track did,” Smith said. “They gave me a scholarship. I’m going to take advantage of my opportunity. I’m going to play football again, but not this year. I’m focusing on track.”
Smith is one of the highest-profile HBCU athletes in the country, something he takes pride in.
“It’s important for you to stay at a HBCU because this is your culture,” Smith remarked. “You’re around people of your own kind. You should want to embrace it and change the culture for your culture.”
Old Dominion baseball bus ride takes over Twitter
Last weekend, Old Dominion’s baseball team played a series at Florida International in Miami, Fla. After winning two of three games in the series, the Monarchs traveled to the airport, but on the way were informed their flight was canceled.
That began a 24-hour bus ride back to Norfolk, Va.
ODU had a Tuesday game scheduled at East Carolina, about a two-and-a-half hour drive from Norfolk. Officials informed the Monarchs the earliest a flight would be available was Tuesday evening.
First, the electrical outlets in the bus stopped working, also causing the air conditioning to go out.
“No outlets and no AC, stuck in traffic now,” said Monarch pitcher Andy Garriola
A Twitter account suggested the team watch the movie “Alive”, a movie about a rugby team surviving after their plane crashed in a mountain. The only problem was the lack of a working DVD player.
The trek to find diesel was another bump in the road, the bus went through back roads to find a place willing to fill up their tank.
ODU got a bigger and better bus, at the $1,500 expense of coach Chris Finwood. The outlets once again went dead before the Monarchs got home.
The Tuesday game was pushed to Wednesday due to rain. As someone who covered Old Dominion for a few years, the switch from Conference USA to Sun Belt can’t come soon enough.
