College baseball is heating up, a note for young journalists, and the Timberwolves found some playoff success in the play-in tournament this week
COLLEGE
BASEBALL
College baseball is in full swing, and with March Madness over, and college football still five months away, college sports fans are going to start tuning in to Division I college baseball.
Oklahoma is 19-12 this season and defeated fourth ranked Texas Tech on Tuesday, 14-9.
Oklahoma State is ranked fifth in the nation at 23-9. The Cowboys beat Oklahoma in the Bedlam series two games to one recently.
At OSU, Kingfisher product Ian Daugherty is hitting for a .222 average this season.
Oklahoma hosts Pacific on Thursday, OSU begins a series at West Virginia on Friday.
Kansas’ Maui Ahuna leads D1 with a .453 batting average. Wichita State’s Cameron Bye has the best ERA in the country, with a 0.24. Texas’ Ivan Melendez leads D1 in homers with 16, one in front of Old Dominion’s Andy Garriola. Sam Houston State’s Carlos Contreras leads D1 in RBI with 59. Florida State’s Parker Messick, Grambling’s Shemar Page and Cal Poly’s Drew Thorpe lead the league in strikeouts with 80 each.
REPORTING OF HASKINS DEATH A LESSON FOR YOUNG JOURNALISTS
When former Ohio State, Washington Commanders, and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died tragically on Sunday morning, Adam Schefter, long considered one of the bigger voices in the sports world, tweeted about his death and added that Haskins “struggled to catch on in the NFL” showing no empathy for fanbases grieving, let alone Haskins’ friends and family.
By doing this, he showed the mindset of a lot of bigger names within sports media. They think of players as assets and not humans. This should be a lesson to all young journalists to not adopt this mindset and to treat the athletes you cover as humans first, and athletes second.
Did Haskins have struggles? yes. As a Washington Commanders fan I watched him struggle. That does not need to be the first thing said after the young man, only 24 years old, tragically dies.
I know the kids I cover here in Enid are people first, students second, athletes third and that’s the way it needs to be. That’s the way it should be and that’s the way it will be.
Don’t forget that when you watch athletes in sports, they are humans first.
TIMBERWOLVES CELEBRATE PLAY-IN WIN
The Minnesota Timberwolves won a game in the NBA Playoff play-in tournament on Tuesday night and celebrated as if they had won the NBA title. While there is nothing wrong with celebrating, especially celebrating a playoff win, people on Twitter took time to make fun of the T-Wolves over this.
For a team that has never won an NBA title and has only been to the playoffs twice since 2004, this is a huge deal. The Timberwolves deserved to celebrate that win however they wanted and should be propped up for finally bringing some semblance of basketball success to a team that hasn’t had a lot.
Players celebrating, getting the crowd fired up after a playoff win is a big deal and that shouldn’t be mocked.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.