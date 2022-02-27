ENID, Okla. — Des Moines Area Community College pounded out 16 hits, including a home run by Brodie Kresser, to beat NOC Enid’s baseball team, 16-6 Sunday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The Jets, 4-10, were playing Seminole State late Sunday.
The Bears scored three in the first, two in the second, one in the fifth and five in both the sixth and seventh to take two out of three games from NOC Enid this weekend.
Jake Brill went three-for-five for the Bears with two triples, two runs scored and three RBI. Jackson Fisher was three-for-four with a double and two RBI. Gage Franck had two doubles and three RBI. Jayden Singleton was three-for-four with three RBI.
Sammy Harris was two-for-four for the Jets with a triple and an RBI.
Calyn Halvorson, the hero of a 3-2 win over DMACC Saturday, drove in two runs. Ty Chapman was one-for-three with a double, run scored and two RBI. Ben Lawson had a double and scored a run.
Marc Turner and Jack Roubik scored the Jets’ other runs.
Starting pitcher Dillon Dibrell was knocked out in the first inning after allowing two hits, three runs, three earned runs and walking four.
The Jets are scheduled to play a Dallas Fort Worth area Graduates team in a 2 p.m. doubleheader Wednesday. They will host the Northwestern State JV at 2 p.m. Thursday in a doubleheader.
DMACC 16, NOC ENID 6
DMACC3002155—16191
NOC1010040—672
WP — Draeger, 5 1/3 innings, 5 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 7 strikeouts, 4 walks. LP — Dibrell, 1/3 inning, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 strikeouts, 4 walks. DMACC — Brill, 3-for-5, 2 runs scored, 3 RBI, 2 triples; Fisher, 3-for-4, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI, double; Thilges, 2 runs scored, RBI; Franck, 2-for-2, run scored, 3 RBI, 2 doubles; Singleton, 3-for-4, 2 runs scored, 3 RBI; Mungin, 2-for-5, run scored, RBI; Kresser, 2-for-4, 2 runs scored, home run, 2 RBI. NOC Enid — Harris, 2-for-4, run scored, triple, RBI; Halvorson, 2 RB; Holliman, 1-for-4, run scored; Roubik, 1-for-3, run scored; Turner, 1-for-4, run scored, RBI; Chapman, 1-for-3, run scored, 2 RBI, double; Lawson, 1-for-2, run scored, double
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.