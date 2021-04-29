Baby Bedlam will resume Friday when the NOC Enid Jets host the NOC Tonkawa Mavericks in a 5 p.m. doubleheader at David Allen Memorial Ballpark. The two teams will play a 1 p.m. doubleheader at Tonkawa Sunday.
The Jets, 8-12 in conference and 24-20 overall, are trying to break a six-game losing streak. The Mavericks are 7-13 and 27-19.
“It's extremely important that we get back on track,'' said Jets coach Scott Mansfield. “There is an extra element of rivalry going out there since we are under the same umbrella, but we will approach it the same way we do every series and play a high level of baseball.''
NOC Enid will go with Piercen mcelyea and Jaron DeBerry on the mound Friday and Wyatt Sellers and Thomas Kuykendall on Sunday. Ambren Voitik is leading Region 2 in batting with a .396 average.
Enid's Hayden Priest is hitting .280 with six homers and 38 RBI for the Mavericks.
Plainsmen visit Wildcats
Enid's baseball team will be trying to close out the regular season on a high note the next two days when they visit Ponca City (8-21) at 5 p.m. Friday and host Midwest City (16-15) at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The Plainsmen, 20-12, have won 12 straight, including a 15-5 run rule decision over Ponca City on April 10. EHS ace Blake Priest is scheduled to start against the Wildcats. Jake Kennedy is scheduled to pitch against Midwest City, coached by one-time EHS player Brady Baugh.
“It's just important that we keep on playing good baseball,'' said Enid coach Brad Gore. “Obviously, we would like to win every game here on, but it's more important that we improve on the little things that we will need to do to beat the better teams in the playoffs.''
The playoffs begin next week. Enid will face Jenks in the first round at Edmond Memorial. Times will be announced Monday by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.
Both games can be heard on KCRC (1390 AM).
Chisholm hosts regional track
Chisholm's boys and girls will begin defense of their Class 3A state track titles Friday when the Longhorns host a regional champion.
The top three finishers in each event will qualify for next state meet at Catoosa. The next four best times from non-automatic qualifiers will advance to state as well.
Most of 3A's top hurdlers will be there, Chisholm coach Jim Coleman said.
“The competition will be real good,'' Coleman said. “You try to qualify first and then if you don't, you hope your times or jumps or distances are good enough.''
Field events will begin at 9:30 a.m. with running preliminaries scheduled for 9:45 p.m.
Cherokee, the site of the Class A state meet, will be holding a Class A regional Friday. OBA and Waukomis will be going to the regional at Alex. Pioneer is set for the 2A regional at Okemah Saturday.
