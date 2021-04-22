HENNESSEY 1, CHANDLER 0
Chandler 000 000 0 — 0 5 1
Hennessey 000 001 x — 1 8 0
WP — Rapp, 7 innings, 5 H, 0 R, 13 strikeouts, 0 walks. Hennessey — Hawk, double, RBI; Moery, double; Gonzalez, run scored
Class A District
At OBA
AGRA 7, OBA 3
OBA 010 000 2 — 3 2 2
Agra 012 220 x — 7 9 1
WP — Ramsey, 5 innings, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 strikeouts, 6 walks. LP — Bergdall, 1 2/3 innings, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 strikeout, 0 walks. OBA — C. Colby, 1-for-2, RBI, double; Jud Cheatham, run scored; Jett Cheatham, run scored; Boydstun, 1-for-3, RBI; Bergdall, run scored, RBI. Agra — McRae, double; Penney, double; Ramsey, triple
OBA 10, GLENCOE 1
Glencoe 001 000 0 — 1 6 4
OBA 102 430 x — 10 4 0
WP — Jett Cheatham, 7 innings, 6 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 strikeouts, 5 walks. LP — Speer, 4 innings, 3 H, 7 R, 10 strikeouts, 4 walks. Glencoe — Remington, 2-for-3, RBI. OBA — C. Colby, 1-for-3, 4 runs scored; Jud Cheatham, 3 runs scored, RBI; Jett Cheatham, 2-for-2, run scored, 4 RBI, 2 doubles; Davis, 1-for-3, 2 RBI; Boydstun, RBI; Bergdall, run scored; Cunningham, run scored
Class A District
At Mooreland
MOORELAND 14, PC-HUNTER 3
PC-Hunter 003 0 — 3 2 5
Mooreland 446 x — 14 7 3
WP — Noble, LP — Theophilius. PC-Hunter — Myrick, double. Mooreland — E. Sampson 2 doubles; Noble, double; Sutton, triple; Sampson, home run
RINGWOOD 12, PC-HUNTER 4
PC-Hunter 103 00 — 4 9 1
Ringwood 300 63 — 12 12 2
WP — Meyer. LP — Garcia. Pond Creek-Hunter — Garcia, double; McGrath, Ensminger, triple. Ringwood — Weathers, 3-for-4, double; Pape, double; Conway, double; Meyer, triple; Wallace, triple
MOORELAND 11, RINGWOOD 4
Mooreland 050 123 0 — 11 6 1
Ringwood 001 110 1 — 4 5 4
WP — Cronister. LP — Baker. Mooreland — Cronister, 2-for-5, run scored, double, RBI; Sampson, 2 runs scored, home run, RBI; Sutton, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI; Sturgill, 2 runs scored. Ringwood — Weathers, 2-for-4, run scored, double; Meyer, 1-for-3, run scored; Baker, 1-for-4; Wallace, run scored, RBI; Palmer, run scored; Greb, 1-for-3
Friday's games
1 p.m. — Ringwood vs. Mooreland
3 p.m. — 2nd championship, if necessary
Class A District
At Seiling
SEILING 17, WAUKOMIS 2
Seiling 103 (13)0 — 17 13 0
Waukomis 110 00 — 2 1 6
WP — Brock, LP — Jones. Waukomis — Wieden, 1-for-2, Ives, run scored; Felber, run scored. Seiling — Louthan, home run; Bowen, home run and double; Gore, double; Hunter, double and triple; Manuel, double; Brock, 2 doubles
GARBER 14, WAUKOMIS 4
Waukomis 022 00 — 4 4 3
Garber 405 5x — 14 11 2
WP — Bennett, 2 1/3 innings, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks. LP — Wilson. Waukomis — Ives, RBI; Wilson, 1-for-2; Terrel, run scored; Vanover, run over; Jones, 2-for-2, 2 runs scored, double, RBI; Doersom, 1-for-1, RBI. Garber — S. Martin, 1-for-3, 3 runs scored, 2 RBI; Bennett, 2-for-4, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI; Chester, 3-for-3, run scored, 2 RBI, 2 doubles; Schovanec, run scored; Steinart, 2 runs scored; Dawson Nagel, 1-for-3, run scored; Nease, 2-for-2, 2 runs scored, 3 RBI, double; David Nagel, 2-for-2, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI
SEILING 1, GARBER 0
Garber 000 000 0 — 0 1 1
Seiling 001 000 x — 1 2 2
WP — Louthan, 7 innings, 1 H, 0 R, 18 strikeouts, 2 walks. LP — Martin, 6 innings, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 12 strikeouts, 5 walks. Garber — Steinert, 1-for-3. Seiling — Gore, 1-for-2, run scored, triple; Louthan, 1-for-1
Championship
GARBER vs. SEILING
Class B District
At Drummond
DRUMMOND 8, WAYNOKA 5
Waynoka 000 023 0 — 5 5 1
Drummond 102 401 x — 8 7 1
WP — Skinner. LP — Inman. Waynoka — Brady, home run. Drummond — Salinas, 2-for-3, 4 RBI; King, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored; A. Longpine, 2 runs scored; B. Longpine, 3 runs scored, RBI
WAYNOKA 9, TIMBERLAKE 3
Waynoka 031 410 0 — 9 5 4
Timberlake 120 000 0 — 3 4 2
WP — Brady. LP — Diller. Waynoka — Brady, 2 RBI, double; Lee, double.Timberlake — Diller, 2-for-4, double; Jenlink, run scored; Brewer, 1-for-3, double, RBI; Ioeger, run scored; Adkisson, run scored; Sands, 1-for-2, RBI
DRUMMOND 7, TIMBERLAKE 3
Timberlake 030 000 0 — 3 2 2
Drummond 320 110 x — 7 7 0
WP — A. Longpine, 5 innings, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 9 strikeouts, 6 walks. LP — Jenlink, 6 innings, 7 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 9 strikeouts, 4 walks. Timberlake — Judd, 1-for-3, run scored, triple, 2 RBI; Pierce, run scored; Sands, run scored; Diller, 1-for-4. Drummond — B. Longpine, 3 runs scored; A. Longpine, 2-for-2, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI; King, 2-for-4, run scored, RBI; Salinas, 1-for-3; Arnold, 1-for-3, 2 RBI
Class B District
at Lookeba-Sickles
LOOKEBA-SICKLES 18, CIMARRON 0
Cimarron 000 — 0 0 7
L-S (17)1x — 18 5 0
WP — Garner. Lookeba-Sickles — Vincent, triple, 3 RBI
KREM-HILLSDALE 16, CIMARRON 5
Cimarron 050 0 — 5 0 2
K-H 961 x — 16 7 2
WP — Z. Snodgrass, 5 I, 0 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 4 strikeouts, 4 walks. Kremlin-Hillsdale — Rose, 2-for-2, double; Stewart, home run, 4 RBI; Alcuitas, 2 RBI
LOOKEBA-SICKLES 8, KREM-HILLSDALE 0
K-H 000 00 — 0 1 1
L-S 030 32 — 8 8 0
WP — Vincent, 5 innings, 1 H, 0 R, 11 strikeouts, 4 walks. LP — Bonine, 4 2/3 innings, 8 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 3 strikeouts, 7 walks. K-H — Henry, 1-for-3. L-S — Vincent, double; Hicks, double, 2 RBI; Wilson, 3-for-4, run scored, 3 RBI
Championship
LOOKEBA-SICKLES 15, KREM-HILLSDALE 0
K-H 000 — 0 0 0
L-S (11)4x — 15 10 0
WP — Wilson, 3 innings, 0 H, 0 R, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks. LP — Henry.Lookeba-Sickles — Hicks, home run, 5 RBI; Houston, double; Courtney, double; Wilson, double
Class B District
At Mulhall-Orlando
MUL-ORLANDO 3, MEDFORD 2
M-O 001 110 0 — 3 2 1
Medford 002 000 0 — 2 4 6
WP — Fogelman, 7 innings, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 10 strikeouts, 4 walks. LP — Schuermann, 7 innings, 2 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 16 strikeouts, 2 walks. M-O — Oldenburg, home run. Medford — Gonzales, run scored; Matthew, 2-for-4, run scored, RBI; Schuermann, 1-for-3, RBI; Lyons, 1-for-3
Championship
MUL-ORLANDO 17, MEDFORD 7
