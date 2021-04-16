Baseball districts

host team listed first

Class B

At Lookeba-Sickles — Lookeba-Sickles, Cimarron, Kremlin-Hillsdale

At Drummond — Drummond, Timberlake, Waynoka

At Mulhall-Orlando — Mulhall-Orlando, Copan, Medford

At Mountain View-Gotebo — Mountain View-Gotebo, Lomega, Okeene

At Cement — Cement, Dover, Verden

Class A

At Vici — Vici, Cherokee, Turpin

at Pioneer — Pioneer, Frontier, Yale

At Mooreland — Mooreland, Pond Creek-Hunter, Ringwood

At Hydro-Eakly — Hydro-Eakly, Covington-Douglas, Snyder

At OBA — OBA, Agra-Carney, Glencoe

At Seiling — Seiling, Garber, Waukomis

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you