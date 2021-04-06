BROKEN ARROW — Enid’s Bryce Baker and Kaden Heitfeld both took fifths at No. 1 and No. 2 singles respectively at the Broken Arrow Tennis Tournament Tuesday.

Baker, after a first-round loss, won both of his consolation matches by 6-0, 6-0 scores.

Hefted lost only five games, winning his semifinal 6-0, 6-0 and his fifth-place match, 6-3, 6-2.

“They came back really well,’’ said Enid coach Wade Rogers. “They played really tough.’’

Enid was seventh in both No. 1 (Mason Feightner and Cooper Reinhardt) and No. 2 doubles (Jacob Handing and Hugo Carrillo). Both teams won their seventh-place matches in straight sets.

“We’re juggling our doubles lineups,’’ Rogers said. “We showed some improvement. The No. 1 doubles team played a tough Union team well (6-1, 6-4). They really stuck with them. We did all right overall.’’

Both the EHS boys and girls will go to the Union Tournament on Saturday.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you