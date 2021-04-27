TULSA — Bryce Baker finished seventh at No.1 singles to be Enid's highest finisher at the Union boys tennis tournament Tuesday.
Baker won his first round match, but lost the next three to be at 1-3 for the day.
Jacob Handing also went 1-3 in finishing 12th at No. 2 singles.
Cooper Reinhardt and Park Phillips were 2-2 in finishing 13th at No. 1 doubles. Hugo Carrillo and Bryce Nehring were 1-3 in finishing 15th at No. 2 doubles.
“Considering Bryce was the only guy at his regular position, I thought we did OK,'' said Enid coach Wade Rogers. “Cooper and Park got a win over a good Henryetta team. That division was pretty stacked.''
The EHS netters will be back in action Friday when they go to the Oklahoma Big 8 Conference Tournament at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.