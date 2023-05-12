Award winners for Undergraduate Pilot Training Class 23-09 at Vance Air Force Base were named Friday when they received their wings.

Award winners were:

• 2nd Lt. Vincent Miczek, Academic Award.

• Maj. Brian Dienst, Leadership Award.

• 1st Lt. Ken Hao Edmund Teow, Flying Training Award, Air Education & Training Command Commander’s Trophy and Distinguished Graduate.

• Capt Damian Hoffmann, Distinguished Graduate.

• 2nd Lt. Parker Janicek, Wingman Award.

