Autry Technology Center will host a football officiating class on June 26, led by Jim Unruh, the coordinator for Enid football officials.
Anyone interested in attending and learning how to officiate high school football games should register before then with Autry Tech.
There will also be an on-field class including a five-on-five at Covington-Douglas where attendees can put their skills to work and learn more about the rules and how to officiate.
For more, contact Unruh at (580) 233-8279.
