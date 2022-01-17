Sports officiating courses are now being offered at Autry Technology Center for those interested in gaining a better understanding of the rules and techniques of officiating.
There will be classes available for baseball, slowpitch softball, football and fastpitch softball. Basketball officiating classes will be coming soon. Baseball officiating classes will begin on Feb. 8 and will meet every Tuesday and Thursday from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The final class will be on Feb. 17.
Participants will be prepared to take their state test in order to earn their certification. Those interested in enrolling, can do so by going to autrytech.edu. For more information, contact jashlock@autrytech.edu.
