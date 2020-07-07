|
Obituaries
ENID - The mass of Christian burial for Dale Phillips, 88, Enid resident is this morning at 10:00AM in St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church under the direction of Henninger-Hinson. Burial to follow in St. Michael's Cemetery.
June 17, 1940 - July 5, 2020 Funeral services for Melva Joy Paph will be 10 a.m. July 10, 2020, at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ron Pingelton officiating. Interment will be in the Alva Municipal Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home of Alva. Melva Joy Paph, daug…
June 11, 1953 - June 12, 2020 Clarence L. Messenger, 67, of Bismark, Ark., was born to Arthur and Virginia (Babcock) Messenger on June 11, 1953, in Enid, Okla. Clarence went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 12, 2020. He is survived by Anita, his wife of 46 years, sons Justin and Nicole…
ENID - Mass of Christian burial for Dale Phillips is 10 a.m. Friday, July 10, at St. Gregory's Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery. Rosary is 7 p.m. Thursday in Henninger-Hinson Chapel.
