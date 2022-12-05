2023 is upon us, and for those of us living in Enid and Northwest Oklahoma, it’s going to be a special year.
This year, in September, we will be celebrating the 130th anniversary of Cherokee Strip Land Run. In addition, we will be celebrating the 130th anniversary of local news coverage of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma!
All during 2023, there will be special features and callouts in the Enid News & Eagle and E Town promoting the upcoming 130th anniversaries. It’s important that we celebrate and acknowledge our history as well as look ahead to what the next 130 years can bring.
Our September-October 2023 edition of ETown will be a commemorative magazine celebrating our 130 years of history and achievements. We will be receiving assistance from history experts at the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, which is a fantastic, state-of-the-art museum that provides a very thorough look at our community and its many traditions.
But first, we need to give a little background. The first Cherokee Strip Celebration took place in 1894. During a four-day celebration in 1898, an estimated 14,000 people visited the Enid fairgrounds to mark the 5th anniversary of the 1893 Land Run.
The seventh anniversary of the opening of the territory took place in Garber in 1900. In 1938, the Cherokee Strip celebration offered a three-mile parade. For many years, the Cherokee Strip Celebration featured parades, pageants, performances, special food, musical productions, etc.
We’re hoping that the 130th celebration is another one that is memorable. Our role as the longest-serving news organization covering this area is to help bring the history to you and context as to what our community and are area have been through over the course of its colorful history.
The newspaper was one of the first businesses crated as the community of Enid too shape. It’s one of the few businesses to survive all 130 years of our area’s founding, and that’s because we’ve stayed true to our core mission of providing reliable and valuable information – even though the delivery of that information has changed dramatically.
Another feather in our cap is that we still deliver the most comprehensive advertising and marketing services to fit the needs of local businesses. Yes, we do print, but we also do digital, social media, email and text marketing, valuable events – such as Candy Cane Cash – and we do it nearly 24 hours a day now.
So we are an old business, but we are invested in the new concepts of digital delivery with reliable and credible information our readers can trust.
We are looking forward to 2023 and all the promise it brings just as much as we are looking forward to celebrate the 130th anniversary of our founding.
Happy New Year to all of us from ETown, Enid New & Eagle and Eagle Marketing.
